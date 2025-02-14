Indiana Jones Fans Are Begging For This Crossover (It Would be Perfect)

Over the course of five films, Indiana Jones teamed up with some memorable allies on his various adventures, but there’s one pairing fans would still love to see. On the Indiana Jones subreddit, one user started a thread imagining a film featuring Indy working alongside Rick O’Connell, Brendan Fraser’s character from the Mummy trilogy released between 1999-2008. While some commenters took issue with the thread title of “The team-up we never knew we needed” (an Indy/Mummy crossover as been at the forefront of many moviegoers’ minds for years), just about everyone was in agreement that this would make for a highly entertaining movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

One fan said in their head canon, “these two franchises exist in the same universe,” picturing Indiana getting together with the O’Connells to trade stories about their adventures. Others discussed the dynamic between Indy and Rick, theorizing that perhaps they wouldn’t see eye-to-eye with each other before forming a friendship. Someone even pitched a crossover DLC for the acclaimed video game Indiana Jones and the Great Circle.

1999’s The Mummy is actually a remake of the iconic 1932 horror film of the same name, changing things up by being a fun action/adventure movie. Along with the National Treasure franchise, the Fraser-led Mummy series is seen as a sort of spiritual successor to the original Indiana Jones trilogy, tapping into the old-school globe-trotting spectacle that made Raiders of the Lost Ark so beloved. Critically, the Mummy movies weren’t as well-received as the first few Indiana Jones films, but they were sizable box office hits and have a loyal following. As a whole, the trilogy grossed over $1.2 billion worldwide.

Besides being part of the same genre, an Indiana Jones/Mummy crossover would be plausible because it’s been established their respective protagonists are around the same age. Indy was born in 1899, while Rick O’Connell was born in 1902, meaning the characters were active at the same time. In the Reddit thread, people were imagining scenarios where Indiana and Rick work together to stop Nazis during World War II a la Raiders of the Lost Ark or The Last Crusade.

There’s no denying it would be a lot of fun to see these swashbuckling adventurers in the same film, playing off each other as they deal with whatever perilous situations they find themselves in. Fraser has even enjoyed a career renaissance, winning an Oscar for his performance in The Whale, so if he were to return to the Mummy franchise for a legacy sequel, there’d be a lot of excitement. That said, this crossover will likely always have to live in the wild imagination of fans. Rights issues would prove to be a significant hurdle, as the properties are owned by different studios. And even if Disney and Universal struck a deal, the filmmakers would still have to figure out a solution for the age gap between Fraser and Harrison Ford. This crossover would only truly work with both actors in their prime, which is impossible now.

Given the fan interest, maybe there’s a way for the studios to explore this idea in a different medium. The aforementioned video game concept would be interesting, as would a comic series. It obviously wouldn’t be the same as watching Indy and Rick interact on the big screen, but it would be the next best thing and allow audiences to see their dream become something tangible. What do you think? Should Indy and Rick cross paths in some kind of project? Let us know in the comments!