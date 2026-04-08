2026 Thriller With 2 OG Avengers Stars is an Instant Prime Video Hit After $72M Box Office Disappointment

2026’s thriller film starring two original Avengers stars may have disappointed at the box office, but it’s now an instant hit on Prime Video. Although thriller movies often perform well — just look at Sydney Sweeney’s 2025 hit, The Housemaid — it’s not always a given. Movies with higher production budgets can have a harder time paying them off, especially if there’s not a huge existing audience. And while Crime 101 is based on a novella by Don Winslow, its hefty budget was the nail in the coffin for the 2026 film. Fortunately, it appears to be faring far better on streaming.

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On April 1, just two months after the thriller’s theatrical release in February, Crime 101 made its way to Prime Video. And as of April 7, it’s officially the top movie streaming on the platform (via FlixPatrol). Despite its disappointing box-office haul — per Box Office Mojo, the film grossed around $72 million on a reported $90 million budget — it’s no surprise it’s catching viewers’ interest. Its cast alone is enough to turn heads, with stars like Halle Berry and Barry Keoghan joining two original Avengers: Chris Hemsworth and Mark Ruffalo.

Of course, Crime 101‘s synopsis also warrants a watch. The heist movie sees a slippery thief teaming up with a disgruntled insurance broker, all while a detective closes in on them:

“An elusive thief, eyeing his final score, encounters a disillusioned insurance broker at her own crossroads. As their paths intertwine, a relentless detective trails them hoping to thwart the multi-million dollar heist they are planning.“

It may not be the most unique concept, but it sounds gripping nonetheless. And judging by its streaming success and promising Rotten Tomatoes scores (89% from critics and 85% from general audiences), it’s successfully grabbing viewers’ attention. Anyone who follows the MCU’s biggest stars won’t want to miss this film. Both Hemsworth and Ruffalo offer compelling reasons to tune in, and it’s not either actor’s first thriller to blow up on streaming.

Crime 101 Isn’t Chris Hemsworth or Mark Ruffalo’s First Thriller to Take Off on Streaming

Both Hemsworth and Ruffalo are building reputations in the thriller genre, with Ruffalo recently coming off the first season of HBO’s crime thriller, Task, while Hemsworth has a number of crime movies under his belt — with Extraction and its sequel proving he can helm an action-heavy modern thriller. The pair are in their element in Crime 101, and we know from their prior hits within the genre and their MCU roles that they know how to command a screen. It’s no surprise, then, that Crime 101 is piquing the interest of Prime Video subscribers, even after a disappointing theatrical run. It may have taken longer than expected, but at least it’s finally getting its flowers.

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