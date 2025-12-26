Every Original Avenger Actor Officially Confirmed for Doomsday & Which Ones Are Still Missing

Avengers: Doomsday is now less than a year away, and here are all of the original Avengers actors who are returning in the film, and which ones are still missing. Despite Phases 4, 5, and 6 of the MCU setting up a new batch of Marvel superheroes, Avengers: Doomsday‘s story heavily relies on some returning legacy characters. Several cast members from 2012’s The Avengers will appear in the fifth Avengers movie, although they aren’t all reprising their original roles.

Avengers: Doomsday is the beginning of the end of The Multiverse Saga, setting up an epic story that will be concluded in Avengers: Secret Wars. The upcoming film will see the Avengers, the New Avengers, the Fantastic Four, and FOX’s X-Men come together, with the iconic villain Doctor Doom wreaking havoc in the multiverse. Details are still being kept tightly under wraps, but ahead of the film’s December 18, 2026, release date, some returning actors have already been revealed.

6) Confirmed: Robert Downey Jr… As Doctor Doom

Robert Downey Jr. plays the original protagonist of the MCU: Tony Stark. 2008’s Iron Man kicked off the beloved cinematic universe, and the actor reprised the role all the way through 2019’s Avengers: Endgame. Tony Stark sacrificed himself to defeat Thanos, signaling the end of his time in the MCU. However, this isn’t the end of Robert Downey Jr.’s time, as he will be playing the titular Doctor Doom.

During Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2024, Robert Downey Jr. appeared onstage, revealing that he will appear in Avengers: Doomsday as Doctor Doom. There are still tons of questions surrounding his role, such as whether Victor Von Doom is a variant of Tony Stark or vice versa. It is likely that these questions won’t be answered until the film is released, making Doctor Doom’s origin a major mystery.

5) Missing: Scarlett Johansson as Black Widow

There has been no confirmation as to whether Scarlett Johansson will return in Avengers: Doomsday in any capacity. The actress first appeared as Black Widow in Iron Man 2, with her later becoming one of the original Avengers. The character died in Avengers: Endgame, although she later had a prequel movie in the form of 2021’s Black Widow. There is no sign that Natasha Romanoff will return, although some fans are crossing their fingers for an appearance in Avengers: Doomsday.

4) Confirmed: Chris Hemsworth as Thor

As one of the few original Avengers who is still actively participating in the MCU, Chris Hemsworth’s return as Thor in Avengers: Doomsday has been expected since the very beginning. Thor last appeared in 2022’s Thor: Love and Thunder, and the character was last seen continuing his adventures alongside his adopted daughter.

Hemsworth’s return as Thor was confirmed in March 2025, when the film revealed a massive list of Doomsday cast members by showing off various chairs engraved with their names. Thor’s return is incredibly exciting, although some fans are hoping for a more serious take on the character akin to his role in Avengers: Infinity War.

3) Missing: Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk

Mark Ruffalo has played The Incredible Hulk since 2012’s The Avengers, although the return of Bruce Banner hasn’t yet been confirmed. Ruffalo was previously seen as Professor Hulk in She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, after having evolved into this new role in Avengers: Doomsday.

Ruffalo is confirmed to return in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, although it isn’t yet known what form Hulk will take. His role in the movie is mysterious, and this could be why his Avengers: Doomsday return hasn’t been confirmed yet. Spider-Man: Brand New Day will release on July 31, 2026, giving Marvel several months to confirm Ruffalo’s return ahead of Doomsday‘s release.

2) Confirmed: Chris Evans as Steve Rogers

In the first Avengers: Doomsday teaser, it was confirmed that Chris Evans will return in the film as Steve Rogers, aka Captain America. Evans first appeared in Captain America: The First Avenger, although he hasn’t returned as Steve Rogers since Endgame. The teaser that was released alongside Avatar: Fire and Ash shows Steve in his house, with him holding a yet-unseen baby.

Although this hasn’t been confirmed, it has been theorized that this is the Steve Rogers who goes back in time at the end of Endgame. After returning the Infinity Stones, Steve lived a happy life alongside Peggy Carter, with him appearing at the end of the film as an elderly Steve. It is possible that Doctor Doom could attack this time-traveling Steve, kicking off the next Avengers story.

1) Missing: Jeremy Renner as Hawkeye

Jeremy Renner first appeared as Hawkeye in 2011’s Thor, and although he had his own Disney+ series, he may not be returning in Avengers: Doomsday. Renner has discussed a potential Hawkeye season 2 several times, but nothing has been announced. Hopefully, he returns in Doomsday, as the character is still alive, but his comparatively smaller role could mean that he will be left out.