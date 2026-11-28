Fans have been debating amongst themselves about what Bucky’s fate could possibly be in Avengers: Doomsday. But now Sebastian Stan himself is weighing in, possibly throwing his weight behind one side of the debate over the other—or at least throwing some fuel on the fire over whether or not Bucky Barnes is going to make it out of the events of the next film. According to the actor, “maybe it’s time” for that journey to come to an end, despite the fact that he’ll always be willing to play him.

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James Buchanan Barnes, better known as Bucky, is one of the franchise’s longest-running characters, with the first-gen character having been introduced all the way back in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger. Speaking with the Next Best Picture podcast, Stan said it ultimately wasn’t up to him what happened to Bucky, but that he’s “always happy to keep playing him.” He also added, “I’m ready to take the character in all kinds of different ways, but I can’t make that decision; it’s the powers that be.”

Is Buckey Really On His Way Out?

After making an appearance in nine films and his own Disney+ spinoff show, Bucky has been front and center in a huge chunk of the Marvel multiverse. Elaborating on what the powers that be might be planning for the continuation of Barnes’ story, Stan said, “I think they have a lot going on; they have a lot on their plate. Do I feel we’ve explored that character? There’s nowhere else to go? I think we did our best. I do think we’ve done our best so far.”

It’s also long been known that Stan pitched a Bucky standalone film, with a narrative inspired by character-driven action flicks like Sicario. But Marvel didn’t seem to be fully on board with that plan, giving him a noncommittal response in return. When talking about Bucky’s overall arc so far, he said, “I don’t think that character totally got to fully live out his arc in the way that he has in the comics, for instance, or that I’ve wanted. I’m always ready, but we’re at that point now where I can feel it; he needs to either evolve somewhere, or maybe it’s time. It’s one of those.” It’s interesting that Marvel didn’t take him up on the idea, considering that Bucky has been a fan favorite since his introduction, eclipsing even the love for Steve Rogers in certain parts of the fandom. Continuing to use him as a prop for Rogers’ story just doesn’t make sense anymore, especially with the events of Doomsday on the horizon and Bucky’s political career being sidelined by the fact that he has to save the world again.

Would you want to see a standalone Bucky Barnes movie? What plotline do you think could really drive that forward? Let us know in the comments.