For a full decade, the MCU spent its time establishing its heroes and the world they inhabit before audiences ever came across a storyline that involved everyone across the franchise. Granted, the Infinity Saga had its fair share of retcons and course corrections. But for the first part, the grand scheme of that particular era of the MCU came together with minimal issues. Every step of the way, fans had every reason to have faith that Avengers: Infinity War would deliver, and that faith was absolutely rewarded. Unfortunately, the same can’t be said of the Multiverse Saga.

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Heading into Avengers: Doomsday (and its sequel, Avengers: Secret Wars), the MCU is in a far more perilous position. Rather than a continual string of commercial and critical hits, the franchise has hit some real stumbling blocks. A variety of factors — including the oversaturation of MCU shows on Disney+ and the COVID-19 pandemic — hurt the upward momentum of the MCU. Fans began to feel overwhelmed and under-invested, leading to the MCU’s first critical misses and box office flops. Yet, against all odds, fans now seem hyped for Avengers: Doomsday. But can the movie overcome much harsher odds than Avengers: Infinity War?

Avengers: Infinity War Had Years of Connective Tissue to Bring the MCU’s Heroes Together

Throughout the Infinity Saga, fans met each of the core Avengers and witnessed cinematic history as they teamed up for the first time. Then the MCU brought in Ant-Man, the Guardians of the Galaxy, Doctor Strange, Spider-Man, and Black Panther as it teased out the Infinity Stones and the looming threat of Thanos. So by the time the Mad Titan actually arrived in Avengers: Infinity War, fans had years of anticipation while the MCU slowly set up how each character was affected by Thanos’ warpath. And when virtually every character in the MCU participated in the last-ditch effort to stop Thanos, seeing Marvel finally connect all those dots was incredibly satisfying.

As Phase 4 kicked off, the MCU made a concerted effort to focus on themes of loss and grief — themes made even more resonant by the death of Chadwick Boseman — as it let the fervor around Avengers: Endgame settle. Then Phase Five kicked off with Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the big-screen debut of Jonathan Majors’ Kang the Conqueror, a character who had already been teased on the Disney+ series Loki. But firing Majors left Marvel Studios scrambling to find a way to tie all the disparate pieces of the Multiverse Saga together. So far, the overall arc of the MCU right now feels much like all those realities Loki was clinging to at the end of Loki Season 2.

Avengers: Doomsday Has to Connect Entire Teams Who Have Never Shared the Screen

Perhaps the fact that everything feels so disconnected is the point of the Multiverse Saga. With so many characters having never crossed paths and a ton of teases for the future yet unfulfilled, all eyes are on Avengers: Doomsday to make it all feel worth it. In the past couple of years, the MCU has been pushing Doctor Doom’s upcoming debut hard. Teases for the character and the upcoming multiversal war popped up in Captain America: Brave New World, Fantastic Four: First Steps, and even VisionQuest. But there’s still a lot we haven’t seen from these characters. In fact, many of them have barely appeared alongside other heroes, aside from the briefest of cameos (looking at you, Shang-Chi).

Although the Infinity Saga needed to show the Avengers and the Guardians of the Galaxy cross paths, many of the other heroes already knew each other, largely from other Avengers films and events like Captain America: Civil War. Can Avengers: Doomsday prove once again that the MCU — particularly with Joe and Anthony Russo behind the camera — can pull off the impossible? Will it do justice to the multitude of superheroic characters slated to appear? On both counts, the answer could very well be “yes.” But if it does so, given the lack of effective build-up throughout the Multiverse Saga, it will be a testament to the script and, of course, the cast.

Can Avengers: Doomsday deliver on tying together the many, many plot threads and character arcs set up throughout the Multiverse Saga? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18, 2026.