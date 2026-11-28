Avengers: Doomsday star Letitia Wright said that the future Black Panther will play a big role in the new Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. One of the biggest themes in Avengers: Doomsday surrounds the children of Marvel heroes and the idea that these characters are living stolen lives, while Doctor Doom lost his family. These Marvel children include the son of Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter, the adoptive daughter of Thor, and the son of the late King of Wakanda, T’Challa. When it comes to the latter character, he hasn’t been shown in any of the trailers, but it seems that he will still play a role in the upcoming film.

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In an interview with Entertainment Weekly about the upcoming MCU movie, Letitia Wright said that Shuri’s main goal is to protect T’Challa’s son, her nephew, as he prepares to take the throne. “Now that this threat of Doom is very near and close to her, she understands what is at stake for her own country,” Wright said. “Not just the whole world, but for what they have going on in Wakanda. We have a future king that needs to be protected. Her brother’s child, her nephew, and her country. So, that is a lot of weight on her shoulders. But from the cloth that Shuri is cut from, she’s not afraid of that. She’s gonna step right into it.”

Shuri has more to protect now. pic.twitter.com/rLs0eFPAXr — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 27, 2026

What Role Will the New Black Panther Play in Avengers: Doomsday?

Image Courtesy of Marvel

While Wright talked about the importance of T’Challa II in the Avengers: Doomsday movie, don’t expect him to play much of a role at all. The idea that Doctor Doom is coming for the children would likely just mean that Shuri knows she has to fight to protect her nephew back home, as well as the future of Wakanda. However, there is a very good chance that the child will play a major role in Avengers: Secret Wars next year. There are already rumors that the Young Avengers will have a big role in that movie, and the new Black Panther could fit in perfectly.

David Jonsson has been cast to play the new Black Panther, the son of T’Challa, and he will be in the next Black Panther movie, which will hit theaters in 2028. There is a great chance that he will show up as early as Avengers: Secret Wars. Remember that the character was introduced in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022, and he was very young at the time. Jonsson is much older than Divine Love Konadu-Sun was in that movie, so there are likely going to be some time-travel shenanigans to age him up to Jonsson’s age by the time Black Panther 3 rolls around.

Avengers: Doomsday will have the main MCU heroes battling to save the world, and they will all fail in the movie. Avengers: Secret Wars could see the next generation of heroes fighting to recreate the world, and that could include T’Challa II and even an aged-up Franklin Richards, allowing them to succeed where their elders failed. However, for Avengers: Doomsday, just expect Shuri to fight with the other heroes to save Wakanda’s future and her own nephew.

When do you expect to see T’Challa’s son return to the MCU? Let us know what you want to see in the comments below.