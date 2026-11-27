A new Avengers: Doomsday TV spot has reignited the theory that Cillian Murphy is secretly playing Doctor Doom in the MCU. Marvel Studios has finally given audiences a good look at the eyes of the man beneath Doctor Doom’s mask. The footage has gone viral on social media, where fans have been comparing it to photos of the Oppenheimer star. Murphy was one of the most popular choices to play Victor von Doom before Marvel announced Robert Downey Jr.’s return to the MCU at San Diego Comic-Con in 2024.

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The new footage finds Ian McKellen’s Magneto attempting to use his powers to rip Doom’s mask off. While Doom manages to keep Magneto from removing the mask entirely, the brief glimpse of the villain’s face has given audiences plenty to scrutinize. A post on X from user @viztur comparing the footage to photos of Murphy racked up more than 15 thousand likes in less than 24 hours. The comparisons go beyond the color of Doom’s eyes, with the post calling attention to the skin around the actor’s eyes.

I can clearly say this is not RDJ, it's Cillian Murphy #AvengersDoomsday pic.twitter.com/kg17akhpYG — viz (@viztur) November 26, 2026

Why the Cillian Murphy Doctor Doom Theory Won’t Go Away

Marvel’s announcement that Downey would play Doctor Doom came just months after Murphy and Downey had both won Academy Awards for their performances in Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer. While Murphy has yet to appear in the MCU, the actor played one of Batman’s most recognizable villains, Jonathan Crane, aka the Scarecrow, in all three of Nolan’s Dark Knight movies.

Much of the speculation surrounding Downey’s casting as Doctor Doom stems from the possibility of the actor reprising his role as Tony Stark. Marvel is bringing back several actors from its previous movies for the culmination of the Multiverse Saga. Having Downey on set without shooting a single scene as Iron Man would seem like a missed opportunity. Downey himself has recently addressed the relationship between Tony Stark and Victor von Doom.

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has confirmed that Downey is playing Victor von Doom rather than a variant of Tony Stark. However, Feige also recently told Entertainment Weekly that fans looking for spoilers for Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars should read the comics. Doctor Doom undergoes a significant transformation in the pages of Marvel Comics during the events of Secret Wars. In Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribić’s 2015 miniseries, Doom acquires the power of the Beyonders and creates an entire world from the remnants of the multiverse. As God Emperor Doom, Victor has the power to rewrite reality. The original 1984 Secret Wars also saw Doom use his newly acquired powers to heal his scarred face. Feige’s confirmation that Downey is playing Victor von Doom doesn’t necessarily mean that Doctor Doom has always looked like Robert Downey Jr. in the MCU.

Marvel Studios also has a history of digitally altering footage for its trailers to preserve surprises. The studio went so far as to remove characters from shots in the trailers for Spider-Man: No Way Home to conceal the involvement of Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield. Even if Marvel were to release footage of Downey removing Doom’s mask tomorrow, it probably wouldn’t put an end to the Murphy theory.

Avengers: Doomsday arrives in theaters on December 18th. Do you think someone else could be under the mask, or is it definitely Robert Downey Jr.? Let us know in the comments below.