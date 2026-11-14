A Forgotten Game of Thrones Meets 300 Fantasy Epic Just Became a Streaming Hit Nearly A Decade After Box Office Disappointment

Fantasy is a very popular genre of entertainment. It’s having a bit of a moment right now with the “romantasy” subgenre and it’s stories dominating books and heading into small screen adaptations. There’s also more traditional fantasy that continues to engage audiences with series like Rings of Power and House of the Dragon. Fantasy is a big deal on the big screen, too, with movies like Jumanji: Open World and Children of Blood and Bone opening soon. But while fantasy is popular, not every fantasy movie is a hit, at least not right away. Some debut, fail, and are quickly forgotten only to get new life thanks to streaming and that’s the case for a 2017 flop that is best described as mashup of 300 and Game of Thrones that is finally a hit.

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King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is currently one of Netflix’s top ten movies, but don’t let the title fool you. While the iconic King Arthur mythology gives this Charlie Hunnam, Jude Law, and Eric Bana starring it base, the film — directed by Guy Ritchie — is a wild reimagining of the story, giving King Arthur (Hunnam) a new origin story. The film was meant to start a franchise, but after mixed reviews and a disappointing box office, the planned sequels were cancelled.

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King Arthur: Legend of the Sword Was an Ambitious Attempt to Create Something Original From a Legend

While most King Arthur stories portray Arthur in a noble fashion, Legend of the Sword take a very different approach. Instead of Arthur being raised by noble squire Sir Ector in the countryside, the film’s version of Arthur escapes Camelot — which already exists in the movie — after his parents King Uther and Queen Elsa are killed. He’s taken in by prostitutes and raised in a brothel, growing up learning various odd jobs and skills, including that of theft. As an adult, he ends up running the brothel he was raised in and even learns Chines martial arts. This Arthur doesn’t know he’s the rightful king but is plagued with nightmares from his childhood trauma. When he does, eventually, pull Excalibur from the stone and his true heritage is revealed, Arthur tries to escape who he is. Excalibur also gives Arthur actual superpowers, which makes the film’s fight scenes especially impressive.

The changes are all very big swings when it comes to a familiar story, and it’s one that should have worked. It’s a fresh interpretation of an already cool story, the cast is solid, and the idea of an essentially super-powered Arthur in battle sounds pretty epic. But the film only made around $150 at the box office, well short of its reported $175 million budget. The reviews weren’t great, either. The film has a more modern feel to it, particularly in terms of the action in keeping with Ritchie’s style, and it may have worked against the story. The film also was the first in a planned six-film franchise and some people felt like planning that far ahead probably didn’t help things, either since it was pretty clear the movie was setting up for more. It’s also, frankly, just hard to come up with a new take on something as iconic that will win over everyone.

A decade on, however, the film is finally getting a second chance. Following a pattern for a lot of forgotten or underappreciated films once they’re available on streaming, fans who might have skipped Legend of the Sword in theaters are giving it a chance on Netflix and can decide for themselves if the movie is better than we gave it credit for at the time — and if the loss of the planned sequels means we were robbed of a new epic adventure.

Do you think King Arthur: Legend of the Sword sounds like a cool take on an iconic legend? Hit us up in our own “roundtable” by letting us know in the comments!