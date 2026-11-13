Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms King Conan Story Details, But Admits There’s 1 Big Problem

Arnold Schwarzenegger has finally shared some story details about his planned return as Conan the Barbarian. As longtime fans of the actor’s fantasy franchise know, the star has been teasing a return to the character for more than a decade now. After the initial success of 1982’s Conan the Barbarian and turning Robert E. Howard’s iconic character into a household name, no other attempt at bringing Conan to life has managed the success of that film, which remains a staple of the genre and the decade it was released (not even the 1984 follow-up, Conan the Destroyer).

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Schwarzenegger has been teasing for years now about a plan for King Conan, a legacy sequel that brings him back and continues the story teased at the end of the 1982 film. that Christopher McQuarrie had been hired to write and direct the film, and now Arnold has revealed the first story details. “He’s a Conan that is my age, who has been king for 40 years,” Schwarzenegger said on Jimmy Kimmel Live. “And now is getting somewhat complacent, and they want to overthrow him and get rid of him. So it would be a story like that.”

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Arnold Schwarzenegger Confirms King Conan Plot Details

As fans who have been hearing Schwarzenegger talk about King Conan for years now know, this is a project that just won’t go away, nor does it seem to actually materialize, ever. That said, the news that McQuarrie, a reliable filmmaker with a lot of goodwill built up after his work in the Mission: Impossible franchise, is developing the movie is the first real concrete update that the movie has had in…well, as long as it’s even been talked about. On top of that, Schwarzenegger teasing the plot details is also noteworthy as it reveals a little more about the potential project than any other confirmation over the years.

Despite this, there’s still reason to not get too excited. As Schwarzenegger added, the actor himself isn’t getting any younger, and even though the added element of age brings a wrinkle to Conan that the original couldn’t tackle, that doesn’t make it easy.

“It would be interesting to do (King Conan),” Schwarzenegger said. “Because I’ll tell you, to do all this action and the sword fighting and horseback riding and all this stuff is not as easy anymore today than it was 40 years ago…You get older, and you slow down a little bit, right? I’m now at an age where it takes me an hour and a half to watch 60 minutes.”

Self-deprecating humor aside, Schwarzenegger further made it clear that the only way King Conan happens is if the script comes together, noting that he’s still waiting to see it. “I’m looking forward to see the scripts because that’s what where the action is, what’s not on the page, it’s not on the stage. So I just wait for the scripts to get perfected, and then we go and start shooting those things.” With Oscar-winner Christopher McQuarrie writing that script, though, King Conan is looking better now than it ever has.