Avengers: Doomsday is just around the corner, and with the new release of the final trailer, fans now know for certain that they will be seeing one major reunion that they’ve waited seven years for (and previously thought might never happen). There are numerous confirmations in this new trailer, from the fact that fans were wrong about their Loki theory, wherein Steve was meant to actually be Loki, either from editing tricks or with Loki’s magic, to the reveal of Steve and Peggy Carter’s son.

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In addition to that, this latest trailer confirms that these groups will be coming together in one massive team-up—with Thor, sadly, acknowledging that he doesn’t know half of them, thereby making one fan concern true. Along with the scenes showing those team-ups, however, was a shot at one highly-anticipated character reunion, and it will hopefully mean the MCU finally resolving a major problem left in the wake of Avengers: Endgame. Check out the trailer and more about this character reunion below.

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Steve and Bucky Will Reunite in Doomsday

Image courtesy of Marvel Studios

The end of Avengers: Endgame left a massive question mark in regards to Bucky and Steve’s relationship—one that infuriated fans and that the added scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore didn’t clear up. Namely, with Steve deciding to stay in the past and then returning as an old man towards the end of the movie, the implication was that Steve had lived out his days in the past as a happily married man, not as a superhero. This led to outrage and backlash from fans, as that would mean that Steve had a sweet little domestic life all while he knew his best friend was out there being tortured by Hydra. What’s more, Steve had clearly left Bucky to fend for himself following Endgame (which audiences have now seen play out on screen in multiple projects).

While that narrative may still be true for the most part, the Doomsday trailer has, at least, confirmed that Bucky and Steve come back together again. In a blink-and-you-miss-it moment, the two embrace in the final trailer, setting up a reunion that fans have waited literal years for. Now, it just remains to be seen whether the two address the elephant in the room, which is Steve’s decision not to return to the present time, as they had all seemingly agreed upon before he went to return the Infinity Stones. It’s not clear at this point whether Bucky is as hurt by Steve’s choice as fans were (although it’s difficult to imagine he is, based on the extent of the outrage), but hopefully, they will at least address it.

However, this also raises some interesting questions about Steve’s eventual fate. Namely, how could he return as a happy old man at the end of Endgame, especially with a ring on his finger, the story about which Sam doesn’t know, given what we see in these trailers? In less than one month, fans will finally know.

What do you want to see from Steve and Bucky’s reunion? Let us know in the comments down below.