A new Avengers: Doomsday trailer has finally been released. All eyes have been on the arrival of Marvel’s highly anticipated Avengers: Doomsday this December, and as the clock toward the MCU’s next mega moment has been ticking all year, there’s been one really big question on fans’ mind: When is the full trailer coming out? Marvel Studios has been drip-feeding new footage from the film to Marvel die-hards all year, including in the teaser trailers at the start of the year, the full trailer that debuted at San Diego Comic-Con, a “Special look” that arrived later, and even a tease during Avengers: Endgame Encore. Now, the final Avengers: Doomsday trailer is here.

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Another major question fans have had about Avengers: Doomsday is: how can the new movie set up Robert Downey Jr’s Victor Von Doom as the ultimate antagonist when his only appearance so far has been in a post-credit scene over a year ago? Marvel had an answer to that, though, making it clear when Avengers: Endgame Encore arrived in theaters with a fresh tease for Doomsday that not only connected the two movies, but made the threat of Doom even clearer. The footage found in the credits of Avengers: Endgame Encore wasn’t the last we saw of the new movie, though, as a fresh trailer is finally here. Watch it for yourself below!

Avengers: Doomsday Final Trailer Reveals the MCU’s Big Picture

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Immediately, the big reveal of the final trailer for Avengers: Doomsday is showing off the life that Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter have lived in the time since Avengers: Endgame. We already knew that they pair would have a child, but the new footage reveals that by the time the events of Doomsday kick off, he’s already grown to be a young teenager at least. Not only that, but Steve has wrestled with the reality of telling his son the truth about where he and his mother come from, but a visit from the Fantastic Four seems to make it clear that it’s time to have the talk.

Naturally, given the name of Doomsday, the new footage of Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom is another thing that should catch fans’ eyes. We finally get to see a shot of the Latverian witches alongside Doom, all of them descending a massive staircase while others watch. Some of these figures standing on the side may be Doom Bots, Victor’s trademark emissaries, but they only appear on screen for a second. There’s plenty of other footage that show Doom in action too, but the shots of him aura-farming in Latveria might actually be the coolest.

This is a developing story, it will be updated.