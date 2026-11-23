The last Avengers: Doomsday trailer has finally arrived, and with it has come the swift end of one fan-favorite Loki theory. From very early on, it was known that Tom Hiddleston would be reprising his role as Loki in Doomsday, which raised concerns in large part because the conclusion of Loki season 2 was so perfect. However, in addition to , the bonus scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore suggested that Loki’s involvement in Doomsday may not need to alter that ending at all.

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Specifically, with Loki arriving at Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter’s house at the end of Endgame Encore, it seems he is acting in his capacity as the God of Stories, coming to address the problem with Steve’s decision to stay in the past—the event that caused Doomsday, apparently. Yet, in spite of this interaction between Steve and Loki in Endgame Encore, many were convinced that the appearance of Steve Rogers, such as in the scene with Thor in previous Doomsday trailers, were either edited to swap Hiddleston with Evans to trick audiences or meant that Loki would take on Steve’s appearance in the film. The final Doomsday trailer has just disproven both, in a truly shocking way. Check out the trailer and more about this disproven theory below.

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This Really Is Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday

There were myriad reasons fans were convinced that something was “off” about Steve in Doomsday. For one, viewers found his appearance to be not just different but also almost fake-looking on screen. This, combined with interactions between Steve and Thor, such as Thor admitting it bothers him that Steve can lift Mjölnir despite that not previously seeming to be the case, gave way to the theories that this was either an editing trick to fool fans or meant that Loki, no doubt knowing the Avengers wouldn’t trust him, decided to appear as Steve instead, to help in the battle against Doctor Doom.

However, with the final Doomsday trailer, both theories, but especially the latter, are dead. This new trailer is focused almost entirely on Steve, including the shocking reveal that he and Peggy have a fairly grown son (previously, Steve was shown holding a baby, but it wasn’t entirely clear what that meant. Now, we know that the baby is indeed his and Peggy’s and he has grown to be quite a bit older). With so much emphasis on Steve, there’s no doubt that he really is in the movie as himself. Granted, there could still be a few editing tricks at play. Perhaps the scene involving Mjölnir really is Loki, which would make more sense just given the fact that Thor never minded about Steve lifting the hammer in Endgame and considering that Loki probably could lift it now, following Loki.

This may really be a case in which what you see is what you get, though, as all signs currently point towards the depictions of Steve in the trailers being accurate and honest. Thankfully, fans have very little time left to guess and speculate, as Doomsday hits theaters on Dec. 18.

Do you think there are still secrets regarding Steve’s appearance in Doomsday? Let us know your thoughts in the comments down below.