Numerous questions still surround the reveal that Steve Rogers will be returning to the MCU in Avengers: Doomsday, and now, a brand new description has suggested that this return will also mean a significant change to Avengers: Endgame. At the end of Avengers: Endgame, Steve’s fate seemed clear. After returning the Infinity Stones to their proper places and times, he decided to stay in the past with Peggy Carter, and he eventually appeared as an old man, right where the Avengers had expected him to return (but, of course, they’d expected him to still be his young self). However, the news that Steve was back immediately threw this apparent conclusion into question.

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Clearly, Steve’s story wasn’t quite the happily ever after it seemed to be, based on his upcoming appearance in Doomsday, and the bonus scenes in Avengers: Endgame Encore only cemented that, as it was revealed that Loki actually arrived and interrupted Steve’s dance with Peggy, signaling that this decision to stay in the past may indeed have caused a multiverse-threatening event—which has now been supported by comments that Steve was to blame for the events of Doomsday. With all of that in mind, fans had begun to suspect that the Steve of Doomsday simply wasn’t the same Steve who appeared as an old man at the end of Endgame. However, a new Steve Rogers description has seemingly given an answer, and it may very well mean a major Endgame retcon.

Doomsday Steve Rogers Is Apparently the Same Steve…So Is His Fate Changing?

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For a while, the idea that this might be an entirely different Steve in Doomsday made sense, as it at least explained how audiences could have seen Steve return as an old man in Endgame if, apparently, his decision to stay in the past broke the multiverse. As compelling as that theory was, though, a new Steve Rogers description for the upcoming movie heavily hints that’s not the case. Specifically, the description reads, “After returning the Infinity Stones and finally sharing that long-promised dance with Peggy Carter, Steve Rogers believed he had closed the final chapter of his journey. Yet, destiny rarely lets a true soldier rest. When a terrifying new danger threatens worlds across the multiverse, Steve has no choice but to answer the call once again.”

This description certainly suggests that Doomsday Steve will, in fact, be the very same Steve audiences last saw in Endgame (including Endgame Encore), so that, by extension, means that Steve’s ‘ending’ in that story almost certainly has to be retconned. The implication, at the end of Endgame, when Steve returned as an old man, was that he had stayed in the past but then lived a happy and full life. However, the emergence of Doom and the very fact that Loki appeared due to Steve’s actions, all but guarantee that this will not really be his fate, raising questions about how Steve even appeared as an old man at all. Presumably, both Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars will confirm a rather different end to Steve’s story, which almost certainly means a major Endgame retcon.

How do you think Doomsday (and possibly Secret Wars) will explain this part of Steve’s story? Let us know in the comments down below.