John Krasinski Explains Writing Himself Back Into A Quiet Place: Part II

A Quiet Place Part II is bringing the original cast back into the mix, despite John Krasinski‘s character dying in the first movie. In A Quiet Place, Krasinski’s Lee Abbott sacrificed himself to save his kids and wife during an attack by the otherworldly creatures which brought the apocalypse to earth. When the trailers of A Quiet Place Part II came about, fans of the first movie were surprised to see Krasinski is not only returning as a director but is going to appear in the film. Unsurprisingly, these scenes are flashbacks to the early days of the apocalypse, something Krasinski clarified while appearing on The Ellen Show.

Ellen DeGeneres immediately asked how Krasinski is slated to appear in the movie. “That’s what ego is!” Krasinski joked before getting more real about how it came to be. “No, it’s one of those things where I wasn’t really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience which looks insane, now that you’re watching that,” he said. “It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and so we actually start dealing with how this all started so there’s a little bit in the movie about how this all started.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, the trailers for A Quiet Place Part II also showcased an intense sequence from early in the fall of the world involving Emily Blunt’s Evelyn Abbott. Much of the sequence is practical, which was an intense pitch for Krasinski to his wife as they geared up for the stunts on set.

“I put her in a car and I said, ‘Alright, you’re gonna go top speed down this car, car’s gonna come at you, it’s like not a big deal, then you’re gonna hit a person. Then you’re gonna keep going and then a bus is gonna come at you at like 40 miles an hour and then it’s gonna hit the front of your car!’” Blunt didn’t love how dangerous the sequence was but Krasinski says she “was being a great sport,” and he also realized he was, “putting my marriage in the car.”

Are you excited to see Krasinski in A Quiet Place Part II? Are you ready to see how the world fell apart? Share your thoughts in the comment section or send them my way on Instagram and Twitter!

A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on March 20.