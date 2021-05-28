Neil Patrick Harris Reviews A Quiet Place Part II: "Awesome"

✖

A Quiet Place Part II is fast approaching and Neil Patrick Harris says that the film is awesome. The How I Met Your Mother star shared his initial read on Twitter and people are getting more excited. It’s been a long year and the film was supposed to make its debut in 2020. Now, after everything that’s occurred, people are lining up in impressive numbers to see A Quiet Place II. Some small reviews are starting to trickle in and there’s no doubt that Harris’ account of the movie is not in the minority. The first film was a big hit with audiences for both stylistic reasons and legitimate thrills. Things will be a little different this time with John Krasinski out of the picture. But, Emily Blunt looks more than up to the task of providing a throughline for the film.

A Quiet Place 2 is AWESOME! A perfect companion to the cinematic radness of the blockbuster first film. We screened it with Harper, who’s ten, and while she’s stopped sleeping, she absolutely loved it! Thanks @johnkrasinski et al, for putting the thrill in thriller. #AQuietPlace — Neil Patrick Harris (@ActuallyNPH) May 21, 2021

Krasinski actually wasn’t banking on appearing in the second feature. But, he told Ellen last year that A Quiet Place II needed to explore that world before everything went down. If they were going to spotlight the family, it’s only right that the father be present.

"No, it's one of those things where I wasn't really going to do a second one because the first one was such a personal experience which looks insane, now that you're watching that," he explained. "It was really important for me to continue the metaphor and so we actually start dealing with how this all started so there's a little bit in the movie about how this all started."

You can check out the synopsis for A Quiet Place Part II below.

"Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

