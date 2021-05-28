A Quiet Place Part II Selling Twice as Many Advance Tickets Now as It Was Pre-Pandemic

✖

A Quiet Place Part II is making noise at the pre-sale box office: the sequel is reportedly outpacing advance ticket sales from March 2020. The John Krasinski-directed follow-up to his 2018 horror hit is selling twice as many advance tickets on the Fandango website and app, according to Fandango, with Deadline estimating a $40M-$50M haul over the four-day Memorial Day weekend. Tickets originally went on sale in late February last year, when A Quiet Place Part II was set to open on March 20, 2020 — until the coronavirus pandemic pushed it to September and then into the start of the summer moviegoing season, where it opens May 28.

"Strong presales for A Quiet Place Part II on Fandango may present another indicator of a possible domestic box office recovery, especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend, the official kickoff to summer movie season," said Fandango Chief Commercial Officer Kevin Shepela. "Even though some theaters are still operating at reduced capacity, it's encouraging to see the Fandango pre-sales momentum."

"This is the kind of experience theaters were made for," added Fandango Managing Editor Erik Davis. "Audiences who have long been waiting for the big-screen debut of A Quiet Place Part II will not be disappointed."

If estimates hold, A Quiet Place Part II could top the pandemic-best opening of Warner Bros.' Godzilla vs. Kong ($32 million), which was released in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service in late March. The theatrical-exclusive AQPPII opens opposite Disney's Emma Stone-starring Cruella, also a hybrid film streaming on Disney+ on May 28; AQPPII won't reach Paramount+ until 45 days after its theatrical window.

The sequel — which reunites stars Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, and Noah Jupe as the Abbotts, who are joined by series newcomer Cillian Murphy — currently holds a 92% "fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes, which summarizes the sequel as "a nerve-wracking continuation of its predecessor" that "expands the terrifying world of the franchise without losing track of its heart."

Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path.

A Quiet Place Part II opens May 28 only in theaters.