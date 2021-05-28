Quiet Place Part II: John Krasinski Is Surprising Audiences at Screenings Around the Country

✖

A Quiet Place Part II was originally slated to hit theaters last spring, only to undergo a series of delays to push it to later this month, with director and star John Krasinski sharing a video of himself surprising movie theaters audiences in Miami, while confirming he aims to travel to theaters across the country to support audiences who are checking out the film on the big screen. While some films opted to debut on streaming services rather than be delayed for long stretches of time, the A Quiet Place sequel was one experience that the filmmakers knew would best be witnessed in a theatrical setting. A Quiet Place Part II hits theaters on May 28th.

"I said I was going to bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together. Well... it's TIME!" Krasinski tweeted alongside footage of himself surprising audiences.

I said I was going to bring out A Quiet Place Part II when we could all see it together. Well... it's TIME! #AQuietPlace2 May 28th!!!#TheatersAreBACK !!! pic.twitter.com/OtLb50RUus — John Krasinski (@johnkrasinski) May 20, 2021

In the new film, "Following the deadly events at home, the Abbott family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terrors of the outside world as they continue their fight for survival in silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they quickly realize that the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats that lurk beyond the sand path."

These most recent comments about the film follow up on the statement he initially released when the film's delay was announced in March of 2020.

"To all our A Quiet Place fans," Krasinski wrote in this statement. "One of the things I'm most proud of is that people have said our movie is one that you have to see all together. Well due to the ever-changing circumstances of what's going on in the world around us, now is clearly not the time to do that. As insanely excited as we are for all of you to see the movie... I'm gonna wait to release the film 'til we CAN all see it together! So here's to our group movie date! See you soon!"

The film was first delayed to last September, only for movie theater closures to prevent more delays. The film is set to open next week in more than 3,700, the biggest opening since movie theaters first closed last year.

A Quiet Place Part II opens on May 28th.

Will you be checking out the film? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things horror and Star Wars!