A24's Hereditary, Ex Machina, and Uncut Gems Coming to IMAX

A24 and IMAX are teaming up to bring A24 titles to IMAX for the first time, with a new, monthly screening series beginning later this month. While the two companies have partnered on a number of big one-off experiences in the last few years, this series will bring something akin to Fathom Events' theatrical re-releases to the IMAX format, allowing the movies to play on some of the most in-demand real estate in the theatrical marketplace. Of course, as with Fathom Events, these are going to be midweek reissues so that they don't step on the opening weekend for the next big blockbuster coming to IMAX.

The partnership kicks off on Wednesday, March 27 with the IMAX debut of Alex Garland's beloved Ex Machina. The film will be followed by an exclusive sneak peek of Garland's upcoming Civil War, which will be releaed in theaters and IMAX just two weeks later. The screening series will continue every month for the next year, with IMAX digitally remastering classics from A24's library of more than 140 films.

The series will kick off with:

Alex Garland "Ex Machina" on Wednesday, March 27

Ari Aster's "Hereditary" on Wednesday, April 24

The Safdie Brothers' "Uncut Gems" on Wednesday, May 22

Screenings will be held across more than 300 IMAX locations nationwide and select locations internationally. Tickets will be on sale at www.imax.com/a24.

A24 has become one of the most talked-about prestige labels in genre film over the last few years. The studio works with talented filmmakers to make inexpensive films that, largely, make a killing at the box office. Besides Civil War, A24's 2024 releases include MaxXxine, the third movie in the X trilogy.

A24 and IMAX have partnered to bring some of the most unique experiences of the past several years to audiences in the stunning visual and sonic clarity of the IMAX Experience. Most recently, the duo partnered on the IMAX-exclusive launch of Talking Heads' Stop Making Sense, headlined by a live event at last year's Toronto International Film Festival that saw all four core members of the group reunite for the first time in more than twenty years. IMAX has also held exclusive events for The Tragedy of Macbeth and limited releases for Everything, Everywhere All At Once, Beau is Afraid as well as a live event and nationwide screenings for the 25th anniversary of Darren Aronofsky's Pi.