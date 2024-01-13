MaXXXine Star Mia Goth Accused of Kicking Background Actor, Lawsuit Alleges

The upcoming A24 horror sequel MaXXXine — and its star, Mia Goth — are at the center of a new lawsuit. This week, reports revealed that James Hunter, a background actor on MaXXXine, has sued Goth for allegedly intentionally kicking him in the head while filming a scene on the live-action project in April of 2023. According to the lawsuit, Hunter was cast as a "Dead Parishioner" in MaXXXine, a role that required him to lay on the ground for several hours covered in fake blood, "enduring ants and mosquitoes.' The MaXXXine scene in question reportedly sees Goth run past Hunter, or step over him, look down at him, and then keeps running.

Allegedly, Goth nearly stepped on Hunter during the scene's fourth take, which he complained about to MaXXXine's second assistant director, who then relayed the concern to Goth. Hunter then claims that Goth deliberately kicked Hunter in his head while filming the fifth take, and allegedly "taunted, mocked and belittled" him behind-the-scenes afterwards. Hunter claims that he received a concussion from the ordeal, as well as pain from removing his costume covered in fake dried blood. The lawsuit accuses Goth of battery. Goth, A24 Films and MaXXXine director Ti West are also named in the lawsuit for alleged wrongful determination, after Hunter was asked not to return for the remaining two days of filming in his contract.

What Is MaXXXine About?

MaXXXine follows Maxine (Goth), after the events of X, as the sole survivor who continues her journey towards fame setting out to make it as an actress in 1980s Los Angeles. The film, which is a sequel to 2022's X and Pearl, also stars Elizabeth Debicki (Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3), Moses Sumney (The Idol), Michelle Monaghan (Nanny), Bobby Cannavale (The Watcher), Lily Collins (Emily in Paris), Halsey (Americana), Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul), and Kevin Bacon (City on a Hill). The film is written and directed by West, and is executive produced by Goth, Jacob Jaffke, Kevin Turen, and Harrison Kreiss.

"It's the best script of the three by far. It's going be the best movie of the three," Goth previously shared with Variety. "We're all so tight now. This is going to be our third movie we're working on together and everyone's coming back together, so it's bringing the band all back together again. We just have a shorthand with each other. We know how everybody works and we're all so excited. It's the biggest story of the three with the highest stakes and Maxine has gone through so much at this point. So when we find her in this new world, she's just a force to be reckoned with and she goes through some pretty wild adventures."

MaXXXine is set to be released exclusively in theaters at a later date.