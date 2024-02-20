Civil War Trailer Shows Alex Garland's Terrifying Vision of War in the United States

A24 has released a new Civil War trailer, offering viewers a glimpse at the next movie from writer/director Alex Garland (Ex Machina, Annihilation). Set in the near-future United States, Civil War follows a journalist (Kirsten Dunst) who travels across the United States during the Second American Civil War. The film is influenced by the increasingly volatile political divisions in the United States and the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on January 6th. Distributor A24 describes Civil War as "An adrenaline-fueled thrill ride through a near-future fractured America balanced on the razor's edge." Garland has previously described the film to The Daily Telegraph as "a sci-fi allegory for our currently polarized predicament," and positioned it as a companion piece to his most recent film, Men.

Kirsten Dunst leads Civil War's cast. Nick Offerman, whose voice is heard in the new trailer, plays the President of the United States. The Civil War cast also includes Wagner Moura, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Cailee Spaeny, and Jesse Plemons.

Civil War began filming in Atlanta in March 2022 and later moved to London. With a production budget of $50 million, it is A24's most expensive release to date.

This is the second trailer for Civil War. A23 released the first Civil War trailer in December 2023 after a subtlety unsettling movie poster depicting snipers perched on the Statue of Liberty's torch. A24 recently pushed up Civil War's theatrical release date to April 12th

Alex Garland Looking to Return to 28 Days Later

News broke last month that Garland and Danny Boyle are shopping around a sequel to 28 Days Later, a breakout movie for both filmmakers. Titled 28 Years Later, the film would revisit the world of 28 Days Later decades into its future.

"A few years ago, an idea materialized in my head for what would be really 28 Years Later," Garland said in 2023. "Danny always liked the idea. So, we're talking about it quite seriously, quite diligently. If He doesn't want to direct it himself, I'll be well up for it if we can execute a similarly good idea."

In 2022, Garland implied a 28 Days Later follow-up would be significantly larger in scale than the original film. "I have got a really cool idea for it, but it's a much bigger movie, and one of the things about 28 Days Later is that it was small and punk and this idea is less small and punk," Garland said. "But me and Danny speak about it. Every couple of years it will come up, or going, 'Do you want to do that?' and then for some reason it never happens."