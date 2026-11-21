Star Wars made its full anime series debut with a major Star Wars: Visions spin off hitting earlier this Summer, and the creator behind it revealed how there were some surprising complications when developing the series under Lucasfilm. Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi expanded on the original shorts seen in the anthology into a full series offering a whole new take on the Star Wars timeline. But while the production team had full freedom with the shorts, it turns out the situation was much different for the series.

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Kenji Kamiyama, the director behind Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi and many other legendary anime releases, spoke about working on the series during 2nd Aichi-Nagoya International Animation Film Festival (as spotted by Comic Book Resources), and explained that he came across some surprising trouble with Lucasfilm when expanding on the shorts into a full work, “At first, I was told I could make it freely, but as it became a series, unique rules suddenly came out and Lucasfilm got angry at me.”

Star Wars Visions Spinoff Anime Faced Issues Over Creative Freedom

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But while Kamiyama noted a difficulty working with Lucasfilm over turning the shorts into a full series, it seems that the creative process ended up working out in a way that Kamiyama had been satisfied with, “It all started when I first wanted to make Star Wars, so I was genuinely happy to be working with those people, and at the same time, I wanted to test whether what I had been doing would be accepted by the people I admired, so I’m glad that I was able to achieve that.” It all seems to have worked for Disney as well.

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi released with Disney+ earlier this Summer as a limited series, but those behind the scenes have teased it would be possible to bring it back for a second season. At the very least, the spinoff has now opened the doors for potentially more of the shorts from Star Wars: Visions to get their own spinoffs in the future as well. Considering the critical success of this first outing, it’s very much possible as Disney is always seeking out new Star Wars projects.

Will The Ninth Jedi Get a Season 2?

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Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi director Kenji Kamiyama also expressed a desire to continue the series with a potential second season. Although it was released as an eight episode limited series, the production team realized as they wrote out the episodes that there’s potentially much more of the story to tell. Given how it also takes place at a far off version of the timeline, there’s plenty of room to expand on the Star Wars universe lore as a whole.

Star Wars: Visions has been proof positive that Star Wars is a perfect fit for anime through the lens of all sorts of creators and their respective stories, and this new spinoff has been the strongest example of this yet. If you wanted to check it out along with the three seasons of the anthology series, you can now catch up with it all now streaming with Disney+ in the meantime. What did you think of The Ninth Jedi? Would you want to see it return for Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments.

HT – CBR