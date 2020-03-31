Sam Raimi's 50 States of Fright Gets Quibi Premiere Date

Quibi is hoping to disrupt the streaming service world in a major way, with short "quick bites" of content that are specifically for your phone. The platform is building up an interesting array of original content, with the help of talent in front of and behind the camera. One of the most buzzed-about original series is 50 States of Fright, a horror anthology series that will be directed and produced by Sam Raimi. Ahead of Quibi's rollout next week, the service has announced the premiere dates for several of its upcoming genre titles, including 50 States of Fright. The new series is expected to premiere on Monday, April 13th. The series also debuted a new piece of key art, which you can check out below.

(Photo: Quibi)

50 States of Fright will explore stories based on urban legends from Michigan, Kansas, Oregon, Minnesota, and Florida taking viewers deeper into the horrors that lurk just beneath the surface of our country.

Victoria Justice, Colin Ford, Christina Ricci, and Jacob Batalon will appear in "Red Rum", an episode about Colorado's scariest story. Karen Allen will appear in the Kansas-set episode "America's Largest Ball of Twine", alongside The Mandalorian's Ming-Na Wen. James Ransone and Schitt's Creek star Emily Hampshire will appear in the Oregon episode "Scared Stiff".

"Dogwood - Azalea", which will take place in Missouri, will star Elizabeth Reaser, Warren Christie, and William B. Davis. Rory Culkin will star in the Washington-set episode "13 Steps to Hell", while Danay Garcia will lead the Florida episode "Santeria". Alex Fitzalan will appear in the Minnesota episode "Grey Cloud Island".

The cast of the series also includes Rachel Brosnahan, Travis Fimmel, Taissa Farmiga, Asa Butterfield, John Marshall Jones, and Ron Livingston. Other directors for the series include A Quiet Place's Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, Cam's Daniel Goldhaber, and Two Sentence Horror Stories' Ryan Spindell.

Quibi's original content will include a multitude of series, including a Reno 911! revival, a reboot of Legends of the Hidden Temple, and a spinoff of Robbie and Stephen Amell's Code 8.

“What we say internally is we’d like to be the quality of HBO and offer customers the convenience of Spotify, ” tech executive Meg Whitman said of the service in an interview with The Los Angeles Times. “We’re not Facebook Watch . We’re not Snapchat. We’re not Instagram TV. We’re not YouTube. We’re Quibi, and it’s not denigrating those platforms at all ... but we’re staking out a premium position relative to those.”

Will you be checking out 50 States of Fright on Quibi? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Did you know ComicBook.com has a podcast? That's right folks, ComicBook Nation is available every Wednesday and Friday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Kofi Outlaw, Matt Aguilar, Janell Wheeler & the rest of the staff at the site. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.