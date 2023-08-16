Barbie Movie Streaming on Max, Here's When You Can Watch

Barbie has a reported streaming release date for Max and the blockbuster movie comes home to watch this fall. On September 5, viewers can pile onto the couch and see Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling's bright pink masterpiece from the comfort of their own living rooms. This report comes from WhenToStream, who have been tracking this release for a while now. Now, the movie will only be available on Max and not Netflix. There had been speculation about when Barbie would come home for streaming. But, this September release date makes a lot of sense as it allows for the theatrical windows to play all the way out. A quick scan of box office returns shows the Barbenheimer phenomenon is far from over right now.

On a recent earnings call for Warner Bros. Discovery, CEO David Zaslav touted the movie's success. Barbie easily cleared $1 billion at the box office. But, the company still has a lot of work to do in resolving the work stoppage that continues to put all of their productions in jeopardy. For this fall though, a lot of the focus will be on the good, and that means talking about Barbie a lot.

"We really believe in the motion picture window — let it play out … go into PVOD, take it through the windows that have worked forever [in the business]," Zaslav told investors on that recent call. "When it goes on Max, it will have a good impact in the fall."

Barbie Managed To Take Over This Summer

(Photo: Warner Bros.)

At this point, no one can even doubt that Barbie is a full-fledged phenomenon. So many people have been to see the movie and it feels like the hype will continue for the rest of the summer. ComicBook.com's Nicole Drum reviewed Greta Gerwig's colorful meta romp for the site. In her review, she talked about how this film has managed to strike a chord with people in the midst of so much hand-wringing about over-the-top spectacle.

"Barbie is quite possibly Gerwig's best film to date. It is insightful, hilarious, and packed with thoughtful commentary as well as an incredible amount of Easter eggs and one-liners that will reward audiences of every age and opinion on Barbie, not just on the first watch, but on multiple rewatches," Drum argued. "Barbie pulls off the near-impossible task of taking what could have been merely a capitalist IP-driven cash grab and turned it into a celebration of and commentary on culture that gives the audience permission and encouragement to challenge not only everything they think Barbie represents, but what the world asks of us mere humans as well so that we never go back into the box again."

What Can You Look Forward to When Barbie Is Streaming?

In Barbie, to live in Barbie Land is to be a perfect being in a perfect place. Unless you have a full-on existential crisis. Or you're a Ken. From Oscar-nominated writer/director Greta Gerwig comes Barbie, which hit theaters on July 21st. Barbie stars Oscar-nominees Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside America Ferrera , Kate McKinnon , Michael Cera , Ariana Greenblatt , Issa Rae , Rhea Perlman , and Will Ferrell.

The film also stars Ana Cruz Kayne, Emma Mackey , Hari Nef , Alexandra Shipp , Kingsley Ben-Adir , Simu Liu , Ncuti Gatwa , Scott Evans , Jamie Demetriou , Connor Swindells, Sharon Rooney, Nicola Coughlan, Ritu Arya , Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Dua Lipa and Oscar-winner Helen Mirren . Gerwig directed Barbie from a screenplay by Gerwig & Oscar nominee Noah Baumbach , based on Barbie by Mattel .

