Adam Sandler Pal Kevin James Wants to Make The Waterboy 2 for Netflix

✖

Adam Sandler has found a second wind in his career with original films for Netflix. Even though he still finds time to appear in critically acclaimed movies like Uncut Gems and lending his voice to animated features like Hotel Transylvania, most of his output has gone to the streamer in recent years. He's also not along, bringing along his regular crew of co-stars and friends, including for their new upcoming movie Hubie Halloween, which reunites him with Kevin James, Steve Buscemi, Tim Meadows, and Rob Schneider. Speaking in a new interview, James revealed which of Sandler's characters he wants to see him revive on Netflix, and we think most will agree.

In a discussion with CinemaBlend, the outlet asked him which of Sandler's characters should get their own spin-off, with James replying: "Oh, Bobby Boucher. I think Bobby Boucher would crush it. I’d wanna see more of that. I think he’s phenomenal. I would love to see that." Bobby Boucher was Sandler's character from the 1998 comedy The Waterboy. The film quickly became a fan-favorite and cultural landmark upon its release, earning over $190 million at the global box office on a $23 million budget.

It's unclear what the prospect of Sandler returning to the character could even be as we have no idea if he retained any sequel or character rights from the original film. Even further, the original The Waterboy film was produced by Touchstone Pictures and distributed by Buena Vista Pictures, two fancy names for subsidiaries of The Walt Disney Company. As we know, Disney doesn't really like to share, but perhaps a deal could be made if Sandler was interested.

The former SNL star has been asked before about making sequels or reprising roles from his earlier films before, and has always seemed to have trepidation about the idea, but wouldn't rule it out completely. In an interview with ScreenRant back in 2015 he was asked about a sequel to Billy Madison or Happy Gilmore, and seemed to shoot it down with grace.

"I don't think about it, but those two [films] - I loved doing them," Sandler said. "They're big ideas. Going back to school was fun for Billy, and then Happy Gilmore playing golf - there's something there. I don't know. We'll see. I doubt it, though."

Sandler and James' next collaboration, Hubie Halloween, arrives on Netflix on October 7th. The streamer and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions are in the midst of an extended first look deal. Since the premiere of Ridiculous 6, the first of Sandler's projects for Netflix, back in 2015, Netflix users have watched more than two billion hours of Sandler content.