Adam Sandler’s Most Underrated Comedy Is Now Streaming for Free

Adam Sandler has stood tall for decades as one of the true faces of comedy in Hollywood. Many of his early films are cemented as comedy classics, while his new releases get a ton of buzz and attention because he remains one of the funniest in the business. Movies like Happy Gilmore, Billy Madison, and The Wedding Singer continue to be among the most rewatched comedies around, but there are some other great (and wildly hilarious) titles that tend to slip through the cracks when people talk about the best Adam Sandler movies. One such film, which has never quite gotten the credit it deserves, just got a whole lot easier to watch.

Little Nicky, originally released in 2000, is one of the wackier films that Sandler starred in over the years, and it’s certainly one of the most unique. In the movie, Sandler plays the misunderstood son of the Devil himself, tasked with coming to Earth to retrieve his rebellious older brothers.

While not every single joke in Little Nicky has aged perfectly, it’s still a hysterical comedy from one of the genre’s strongest eras, and it deserves to find new fans in the world of streaming. That’s definitely going to be possible now, as the movie was just added to Tubi’s streaming roster on April 1st.

A completely free streaming service, Tubi allows TV and movie fans to stream thousands of titles at absolutely no cost — you’ve just got to watch a few ads every once in a while. With streaming subscription prices as high as they are, and so many of Sandler’s best films on services like Netflix, seeing Little Nicky on Tubi’s lineup is a breath of fresh air.

Just Added to Tubi

Little Nicky is one of many movies that were added to Tubi's streaming roster to kick off the month of April

