First Happy Gilmore 2 Trailer Confirms Major Celebrity Cameos

A beloved Adam Sandler classic is finally getting a sequel with Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, and in today’s debut trailer fans got to not only see a number of returning faces from the original, but also several new additions to the cast from the worlds of music, football, wrestling, and more. As for that long held rivalry between Gilmore and Shooter McGavin, that is back as well, though Gilmore will have some people in his corner for the eventual rematch, so let’s break down who shows up in the trailer and who is poised for return in the full film. You can watch the full trailer in the video above.

One of the first stars you’ll see in the trailer is Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce. Kelce had been previously confirmed as appearing, but here we see him welcoming Gilmore back after what seems like some time away from either Golf or this specific course.

We then see a huddle featuring Gilmore and five others, and this scene reveals AEW star MJF. Like Kelce, fans knew he was going to appear in the movie (which is partly why he’s been away from the ring for a bit previously), and fans are eager to learn more about what he’s actually up to in the movie.

In Gilmore’s return to golf, we also see he has a new caddie in music star and on and off again WWE Superstar Bad Bunny. Bad Bunny is seen celebrating with Gilmore after a particularly great shot, and here’s hoping we get even more fun moments between the two throughout the film.

There are also two major returning characters that we see in the trailer, and the first is one of the biggest returns in Julie Bowen’s Virginia Venit. Virginia and Gilmore end up together by the end of the film, and fans couldn’t be happier about having Bowen reprising her role in the sequel. Bowen has become a household name since Gilmore thanks to her amazing performance as Claire Dunphy in the hit series Modern Family, and now we get to see what Virginia and Gilmore’s life has been like since the events of the original film.

The other major returning player is none other than Gilmore’s villainous nemesis Shooter McGavin, who will once again be played by Christopher McDonald. In the trailer we see Gilmore and McGavin meeting up once again (this time in a cemetery), and it is made incredibly clear that Shooter still absolutely loathes Gilmore.

While not seen in the trailer, previous reports have indicated that Margaret Qualley and Ben Stiller are also making appearances in the film, with Stiller reprising his role as the nursing home orderly Hal most likely.

Are you excited for Happy Gilmore 2?