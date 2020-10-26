Adam Sandler To Star In Netflix's The Spaceman Of Bohemia

✖

Actor and comedian Adam Sandler has a two-fold career that continues to exist on parallel paths. Though he still stars in an produces raunchy four-quadrant comedies for Netflix, he also has a panache for appearing infrequently in dramatic roles that often put him in awards contention. Sandler previously starred in Uncut Gems last year, netting him an Independent Spirit Award for Best Male Lead and critical acclaim, while this year starred in the Netflix comedy Hubie Halloween. Now those two paths will converge as Sandler will star in the drama The Spaceman of Bohemia for the streaming service, based on Jaroslav Kalfar’s novel of the same name.

Deadline reports that The Sandman will become The Spaceman, revealing that Emmy-winning Chernobyl director Johan Renck has been tapped to helm the feature which has Colby Day writing the adaptation. In a statement, Renck said: “As we prepare for our voyage to Chopra, I couldn’t be more pleased to have found the perfect partner in Adam. And now, with the support of the brilliant Netflix family, I am profoundly excited to set off on our impossible journey.”

The official description for Kalfar's novel reads: "Orphaned as a boy, raised in the Czech countryside by his doting grandparents, Jakub Prochv°zka has risen from small-time scientist to become the country's first astronaut. When a dangerous solo mission to Venus offers him both the chance at heroism he's dreamt of, and a way to atone for his father's sins as a Communist informer, he ventures boldly into the vast unknown. But in so doing, he leaves behind his devoted wife, Lenka, whose love, he realizes too late, he has sacrificed on the altar of his ambitions."

"Alone in Deep Space, Jakub discovers a possibly imaginary giant alien spider, who becomes his unlikely companion. Over philosophical conversations about the nature of love, life and death, and the deliciousness of bacon, the pair form an intense and emotional bond. Will it be enough to see Jakub through a clash with secret Russian rivals and return him safely to Earth for a second chance with Lenka?"

Channing Tatum is set to produce the film through his Free Association banner alongside partners Reid Carolin, Peter Kiernan and Michael Parets. Tango Entertainment's Tim Headington, Lia Buman and Max Silva will also produce.

Netflix and Sandler's Happy Madison Productions are in the midst of an extended first look deal. Since the premiere of Ridiculous 6, the first of Sandler's projects for Netflix, back in 2015, Netflix users have watched more than two billion hours of Sandler content in the years since. Hubie Halloween marks the latest release between Sandler and Netflix with the sports comedy Hustle set to be his next feature for the streamer.