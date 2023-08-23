Adam Sandler’s Leo Trailer Released by Netflix

Adam Sandler stars in a brand-new trailer for Leo from Netflix. In the clip, the beloved comedian plays a geriatric lizard who is the class pet for a group of kids. When he receives word that he’s only got a year left to live, he tries to escape. But, of course, his heart can’t let him leave those students high and dry. It’s a touching role for Sandler, who sounds absolutely hysterical as 74-year-old reptile. The kids are a bit freaked out when old Leo can speak to them directly. In a fun twist, all three of Sandler’s daughters are also voice actors in the film. Comedy favorites like Cecily Strong, Bill Burr, and Jason Alexander star as well. Check out the clip for yourself down below!

TUDUM describes the animated adventure: “Leo the Lizard (Sandler) has been stuck in the same Florida school for decades. When he learns he only has one year left to live, he plans to escape to freedom, but instead has to rescue his class from their horribly mean substitute teacher. It ends up being the strangest, but most rewarding bucket list ever…“

Adam Sandler Teams With Old Favorites For Leo

One of the Leo‘s directors is Robert Smigel. He’s been a collaborator with Sandler for a long time. Smigel wrote some of the songs in Leo and is excited to see if they catch on with younger viewers. The director talked to The A.V. Club about his relationship with the comedy star and how their partnership has changed his life.

“Sandler and I bonded in a completely different way. Maybe it was because we’re both from Jewish families that were very close knit, and so we sort of had a lot in common that way and laughed at the same kind of human things,” Smigel mused. “That was sort of the genesis, but Adam’s incredibly silly and nonsensical. He’s very underrated just as a writer.”

The director continued, “I like to say that he’s my best friend in show business, but it’s almost a farce because there are probably literally 15 people who feel the same way. He’s just given me so much support and he’s had a really positive impact on my life personally as well as professionally.”

The Netflix Star Has Had Weird Moments With Critics

Sandler has never really shied away from that critical reception around his work. In an interview with Happy, Sad, Confused, the comedian detailed how he learned to balance that negative press. Interestingly, Kathy Bates was one of the people who offered the best advice. You really have to just make things for yourself sometimes.

“When the critics started hating me, I really I just felt bad for my family and I just felt bad for the people who worked really hard on the movies. I mean, I had so many great actors in the movies,” Sandler explained. “When we would get done shooting it, they would say to me ‘I think the critics are really going to like this one.’ And I’d say ‘Oh no, they’re going to say bad things, and they’re probably going to say bad things about you being in it.’”

“I remember Kathy Bates in Waterboy, and I loved her and I loved everything she did,” he added. “I remember telling her when somebody brought up critics that I was like, ‘They’re probably not gonna like it. They’re probably gonna say bad stuff, maybe don’t read it.’ And she said ‘Well, I like it, so that’s all that matters,’ or something like that. She was cool.”

