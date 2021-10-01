First The Addams Family 2 Trailer Released

The Addams Family is back in action, and they're taking their ghoulish skills out on the road for a much-needed vacation. Gomez, Morticia, Wednesday, Pugsley, and the rest of the family are returning for MGM's The Addams Family 2 this fall, a sequel to the 2019 animated hit. While the film doesn't arrive until October, MGM has finally given fans a glimpse at what's to come with the release of The Addams Family 2's first official trailer.

On Wednesday morning, the first trailer for The Addams Family 2 was released online, showing off footage from the highly-anticipated adventure. This time around, rather than conquering the troubles of home, the spooky and kooky family will be dealing with the challenges of the open road. You can watch the full trailer above!

Directed by Greg Tiernan and Conrad Vernon, The Addams Family 2 once again stars Oscar Isaac and Charlize Theron as Gomez and Morticia Addams, with Chloe Grace Moretz reprising her role as Wednesday. Nick Kroll, Snoop Dogg, and Bette Midler also reprise their roles from the first film, and they're joined by franchise newcomers Bill Hader and Wallace Shawn. Javon "Wanna" Walton will be taking over the role of Pugsley, who was voiced by Finn Wolfhard in the first movie.

Here's the official synopsis for The Addams Family 2:

"Everyone’s favorite spooky family is back in the animated comedy sequel, The Addams Family 2. In this all new movie we find Morticia and Gomez distraught that their children are growing up, skipping family dinners, and totally consumed with 'scream time.' To reclaim their bond they decide to cram Wednesday, Pugsley, Uncle Fester and the crew into their haunted camper and hit the road for one last miserable family vacation. Their adventure across America takes them out of their element and into hilarious run-ins with their iconic cousin, It, as well as many new kooky characters. What could possibly go wrong?"

The Addams Family 2 is produced by Gail Berman, Conrad Vernon, Danielle Sterling, and Alison O'Brien. Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman, Cassidy Lange, Aaron L. Gilbert, and Jason Cloth serve as executive producers.

The Addams Family 2 arrives in theaters on October 1st.