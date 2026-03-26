After Sci-Fi Masterpiece, Ryan Gosling Has a New Mystery Event Movie From Directors of Another 10/10 Sci-Fi

When you list Ryan Gosling’s best movies to date, it’s easy to make a case that he’s put together one of the most impressive filmographies of the 21st century. He has starred in several critically acclaimed films, including La La Land, Barbie, Blade Runner 2049, and, most recently, Project Hail Mary. Gosling has pulled this off largely by collaborating with some of the best directors working to date. It isn’t a coincidence he’s done some of his finest work with Damien Chazelle, Greta Gerwig, Denis Villeneuve, and Phil Lord & Chris Miller. As Gosling looks to build on the record-breaking success of Project Hail Mary, he’s once again teaming up with visionary filmmakers for another new mystery project.

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According to Deadline, Gosling has been cast in an “untitled event film” helmed by The Daniels — the Oscar-winning duo of Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert who previously directed the awards season juggernaut Everything Everywhere All at Once. Details about the story and Gosling’s character are unknown for the time being, though this film already has a scheduled release date of November 19, 2027.

Ryan Gosling Is Set to Have a Huge 2027

Image Courtesy of Lucasfilm

This upcoming collaboration with The Daniels isn’t the only major project Gosling has on deck for 2027. He’s also headlining Shawn Levy’s Star Wars: Starfighter, which is scheduled to premiere in May 2027. Though Starfighter is still over a year away as of this writing, it actually made its way through principal photography last year (wrapping in mid-December), which is why Gosling has the time to fit another big event movie in his schedule. It’s expected The Daniels will begin rolling cameras on their film at some point in the summer.

There are plenty of reasons to be excited about Star Wars: Starfighter (which apparently tells an all-new story in the Star Wars galaxy without any legacy characters), but The Daniels’ movie might be Gosling’s most tantalizing film of next year. After making a name for themselves with cult favorite Swiss Army Man, the directors catapulted up the Hollywood A-list with the wondrous sci-fi film Everything Everywhere All at Once, a poignant multiversal tale that puts Marvel’s Multiverse Saga to shame. Everything Everywhere All at Once expertly combines high-octane action with compelling, dramatic storytelling in a unique package that resonated with audiences across the globe.

Though we don’t know much about The Daniels’ next film, it’s reasonable to assume, given their history, that the leading role requires an actor capable of juggling mash-ups of tones and genres. In that sense, Gosling is the perfect choice to work with the duo. Just in Project Hail Mary alone, he demonstrated an adeptness at comedy and drama, sensibilities that will surely come in handy in a Daniels movie. A veteran of everything from musicals to sci-fi to quirky comedies about a socially awkward man falling in love with a sex doll, Gosling should be able to tackle anything The Daniels throw at him. As seen in The Fall Guy, he’s also no stranger to action set pieces.

Universal seems to be very confident in The Daniels’ new movie, scheduling it to come out in the thick of awards season. Gosling is a three-time Oscar nominee, and perhaps this film could finally be his ticket to a well-deserved win (assuming he doesn’t win this coming ceremony for Project Hail Mary). Everything Everywhere All at Once won three acting Oscars from four nominations (Jamie Lee Curtis beat out co-star Stephanie Hsu in Best Supporting Actress), so The Daniels have a knack for writing awards-worthy parts. It’s easy to see why Gosling found collaborating with them to be appealing, and hopefully the end result is something as special as Everything Everywhere All at Once.

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