Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen and Dianne Doan Bond Over Mulan

When you hear the name "Ming-Na Wen," there are many characters who might come to mind. Whether it's voicing the animated Mulan, playing Agent Melinda May on Agents of SHIELD or Fennec Shand on The Mandalorian, Wen has been an important staple in so many franchises. Last year, Wen completed her days playing May on Agents of SHIELD (hopefully not forever) and also made a cameo in the live-action Mulan. However, you may have missed that SHIELD's final season also had a special Mulan connection. Dianne Doan joined the cast of Agents of SHIELD as Daisy Johnson's (Chloe Bennet) sister from an alternate timeline. Doan also played Lonnie, the daughter of Mulan, in Disney's Descendants. A fan recently asked Doan if she and Wen talked Mulan on the set of SHIELD, and it led to a great interaction between the two women.

"Did @diannedoan ever talked with @MingNa about Lonnie being Mulan's daughter?," @cerealbishhh asked. "I honestly was just trying to keep my cool around her though I did have the courage one day to casually talk to her about how big of an impact MULAN had on me. @MingNa is a goddess," Doan replied. "Awww, love you, Dianne! You were an absolute joy! Mulan & Shang would definitely have a sweet girl like Lonnie," Wen replied. You can check out the interaction below:

Awww, love you, Dianne! You were an absolute joy! Mulan & Shang would definitely have a sweet girl like Lonnie. 😘 https://t.co/S2Sc4pPtxl — Ming-Na Wen (@MingNa) January 23, 2021

Last year, Wen spoke to Disney about her cameo in the live-action Mulan: "I am Ming-Na Wen aka the original Mulan," Wen explained in the video. "I was really beyond excited when I got the part of Mulan because I grew up with the stories of Fa Mulan. She is sort of like our Joan of Arc character. It’s such an honor to make this cameo. It’s a nice little surprise and easter egg for our loyal fans who grew up with the story or have been impacted by this story of this brave young girl who sacrifices everything really, including her own life."

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Wen shared that she reached out to her manager to check into the possibility of making a cameo in the live-action Mulan and that the film's producer, Jason Reed, loved the idea. They originally wanted Wen to play the mother-in-law during the matchmaker sequence, but it would have required her to go to New Zealand for a month, which wouldn't have worked due to her Agents of SHIELD schedule.

Mulan (1998), Mulan (2020), and The Descendants are all streaming on Disney+. All seven seasons of Agents of SHIELD can be found on Netflix.