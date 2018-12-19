‘Aladdin’: Fans React to First Look at Will Smith As Genie

The Genie from Aladdin quickly became one of the most beloved characters in the studio’s already impressive roster when Robin Williams voiced the character for the 1992 animated film. With Guy Ritchie’s upcoming live-action adaptation of the film, anyone taking on the role would surely face massive amounts of pressure from fans, with the production ultimately casting Will Smith, who had a massive following.

In addition to the mere existence of the character in a new film, Genie’s on-screen activities in the animated adventure allowed for him to truly become larger than life, leading fans to speculate about how the cartoon would translate into a real human.

The first look at Smith’s Genie has inspired a number of reactions online, with many fans being apprehensive about this new approach to the character, given how different he looks from what we were expecting.

Aladdin hits theaters on May 24, 2019.

Ehh, Maybe Not This Time

When I saw what genie will look like in #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/QtB85IQPiC — The Comic Losers Podcast (@TheComicLosers) December 19, 2018

We’re Good, Thanks

Will Smith: Hey Twitter, Take a look at these shots of me as Aladdin my new film.



All of Twitter: pic.twitter.com/lS1HeQl2Mr — ?I’m your finder. (@hllwy) December 19, 2018

Trust Will Smith

Everyone ripping apart what genie looks like in the live action Aladdin but I’ll trust @willsmith till the day I die so I’ll rock with it pic.twitter.com/cv8d5F4uHS — Sean O’Donnell (@TheSeanODonnell) December 19, 2018

A Genie’s Tale

Wow, the Genie in the live-action Aladdin looks amazing! pic.twitter.com/ZrY6V9RIYA — Mi-COAL Ruocco (@AGuyWhoDraws) December 19, 2018

Anticipating Outrage

Here it is first look at Disney’s Aladdin and The Genie isn’t blue?? Uh oh outrage will be coming lol #Aladdin #Disney pic.twitter.com/duRBLbWcni — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) December 19, 2018

Much Better

His Own Theme Song

Now, this is a story all about how

My life got flipped-turned upside down

And I’d like to take a minute

Just sit right there

I’ll tell you how I became the genie of a town called Agrabah pic.twitter.com/WZizYN4t3n — Igor Pontes ポンテス (@pontes_igor) December 19, 2018

Oh No

*upon seeing Will Smith as Genie for the first time* #Aladdin pic.twitter.com/uLpMzwE38P — Nick Bosworth (@NickMBosworth) December 19, 2018

Looks Familiar

I’m glad to know that in both my childhood and adult life, I’ll see a movie in theaters where a rapper plays a genie. #Aladdin #Kazaam pic.twitter.com/4elUqdVBpN — Andre Poppins Returns (@BlackNerd) December 19, 2018

No Thanks