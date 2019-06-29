Aladdin Just Passed Independence Day to Become Will Smith’s Highest-Grossing Film Ever

Will Smith is one of the biggest movie stars in the world and has a career full of huge box office hits like Independence Day, Men In Black, Bad Boys, I Am Legend and more. His latest project, the Disney live-action adaptation Aladdin, is cleaning up at the box office, adding yet another hit to his resume, but you might be surprised to learn that the role of Aladdin’s Genie is actually the biggest hit of the superstar’s career. Aladdin recently hit the $824 million mark worldwide, and that officially puts it as Smith’s highest grossing film, taking the honor from Independence Day, which grossed $817.4 million.

Smith took to Instagram to celebrate Aladdin taking the top spot with a new video, adding the caption: “Aladdin just became the biggest movie of my career! I’m honored and I’m Speechless. (You see what I did there? Gotta pay attention) The only thing I can say is… Thank You” You can check out the full video below.

Will Smith’s top 5 is pretty impressive, with Aladdin and Independence Day taking the top two spots followed by Suicide Squad ($746.8 million), Hancock ($624.4 million), and Men In Black 3 ($624 million).

As for Aladdin, the film has been in theaters for a few weeks now but is still drawing in money at the box office, so the film will certainly pad that lead in Will Smith’s list of box office triumphs before it leaves theaters.

You can check out the official description for Aladdin below.

“A thrilling and vibrant live-action adaptation of Disney’s animated classic, “Aladdin” is the exciting tale of the charming street rat Aladdin, the courageous and self-determined Princess Jasmine and the Genie who may be the key to their future. Directed by Guy Ritchie, who brings his singular flair for fast-paced, visceral action to the fictitious port city of Agrabah, “Aladdin” is written by John August and Ritchie based on Disney’s “Aladdin.” The film stars Will Smith as the Genie; Mena Massoud as Aladdin; Naomi Scott as Jasmine; Marwan Kenzari as Jafar; Navid Negahban as the Sultan; Nasim Pedrad as Dalia and Billy Magnussen as Prince Anders.

“Aladdin” is produced by Dan Lin, p.g.a., and Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a., with Kevin De La Noy and Marc Platt serving as executive producers. Eight-time Academy Award®-winning composer Alan Menken provides the score, which includes new recordings of the original songs written by Menken and Oscar®-winning lyricists Howard Ashman and Tim Rice and includes two new songs written by Menken and lyrics by Oscar and Tony Award®-winning songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul.”

Aladdin is in theaters now.