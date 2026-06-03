10 Great Horror Movies You Can Now Stream For Free (June 2026)

The horror genre is one of the broadest and most consistently popular genres in cinema, with countless incredible movies and franchises that fall under its banner. Horror itself encompasses a vast spectrum of movies, all of which set out with the purpose of inspiring fear in their respective audiences. From the iconic slasher franchises such as Friday the 13th and Halloween to the chilling supernatural stories of The Exorcist and Poltergeist, the best horror movies often live long in the memory thanks to their unique scares and unsettling stories. It’s this that has enabled the horror genre to continue to appeal to audiences decade after decade, as filmmakers are always finding innovative ways to terrify moviegoers.

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Even though the best horror movies are sometimes overlooked, their ability to scare and engage fans helps them endure. In the age of streaming, horror movies in particular seem to thrive, with audiences more than willing to engage with horror stories in the comfort of their own home while browsing their favorite streaming platforms. There’s good news for horror fans, as June 2026 is set to see the following great movies become available to stream entirely free of charge.

10) Brightburn (2019)

Although R-rated superhero movies and TV shows often embrace the dark and gritty side of superhero stories, it’s rare for them to delve as wholeheartedly into horror territory as Brightburn. The 2019 movie takes the well-known origin of the iconic hero Superman and flips the morality, making its central alien child an unstoppable force of pure evil rather than the do-gooder of DC’s stories. It’s a dark and frightening story, and its horrifying inversion of superhero tropes can now be streamed for free on Tubi.

9) Dark Water (2005)

While some movie remakes are better than the original, Dark Water sadly isn’t one of them. The 2005 movie is an American remake of the 2002 Japanese film of the same name, and while it doesn’t quite recapture the original’s quality, it’s still a deeply unsettling supernatural horror. It boasts a strong cast led by Jennifer Connelly, and is as atmospheric as it is creepy. While it might not be a genre classic, it’s an entertaining horror movie that can now be streamed on Tubi for free.

8) The Last House on the Left (2009)

1973’s original The Last House on the Left is one of Wes Craven’s most iconic horror movies, but the 2009 remake is almost every bit as frightening. With unsettling performances from Garret Dillahunt and Aaron Paul as violent criminals, the 2009 movie makes use of the same premise as the original: a family of fugitives abducts, abuses, and abandons a teenage girl, only to seek shelter at her remote family home during a thunderstorm. It’s a dark and violent movie, and it can be watched for free on Tubi as of June 1.

7) Men (2022)

2022’s Men might have struggled to live up to the high expectations set by its fascinating trailer and the A24 hype surrounding it, but it’s an excellent and unnerving horror movie nonetheless. It follows a young widow who travels alone to a remote English countryside village, only to find herself tormented by its male population. Written and directed by Alex Garland, Men is incredibly tense, unsettling, and mind-bending, and can now be streamed for free on both Tubi and Pluto TV.

6) Stephen King’s Thinner (1996)

Though it may not be the best Stephen King movie, Thinner is far from the worst. Based on the 1984 novel of the same name, it tells the story of an obese lawyer who is cursed in an act of retribution, making him rapidly lose weight. Despite many negative reviews, Thinner still holds solid entertainment value and will certainly manage to find an audience all the while it’s free to stream on Tubi.

5) Attack the Block (2011)

Attack the Block might boast a cult following, but it never quite got the recognition it deserved as one of the best horror movies of the 2010s. Starring a young John Boyega alongside Jodie Whittaker and Nick Frost, the British sci-fi comedy horror follows a teenage street gang who discover predatory aliens terrorizing South London. It’s a great genre-bending movie that makes use of many excellent movie tropes, and it can now be watched free of charge via Pluto TV.

4) I Saw the TV Glow (2024)

Considered by many to be one of the best horror movies of 2024, I Saw the TV Glow proved itself an instant cult classic. Praised by critics and audiences alike, the psychological horror follows two high school students who become increasingly detached from reality while exploring their innate connection to their favorite TV show. Earning itself a place among the many esteemed horror movies released by A24, I Saw the TV Glow can now be streamed for free on both Plex and Pluto TV.

3) Tucker & Dale vs. Evil (2010)

There are many movies that combine horror and comedy, but few do it with such intelligence and wit as Tucker & Dale vs. Evil. The 2010 film stars Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk as the eponymous duo of rural Appalachian men who are mistaken by a group of teens for homicidal locals. Inverting many well-worn horror movie tropes, Tucker & Dale vs. Evil manages to challenge stereotypes through an incredibly comedic lens, making it a must-watch movie for horror fans. Even better, it can now be streamed for free on Plex.

2) Scary Movie 1-5

When it comes to horror movie franchises, few have spawned as many iconic and quotable moments as the Scary Movie films. Ahead of the release of the 2026 sequel, all of the first five movies in the franchise have become available to stream for free on Pluto TV. For those seeking to refresh their memories on two decades’ worth of horror movie spoofing, or simply fans seeking a solid satire of the horror genre, there’s never been a better time to rewatch all five films in the Scary Movie franchise.

1) Gremlins (1984)

When it’s said that Gremlins stands out as one of the best horror movies of 1984, it’s worth noting that it’s up against some incredibly stiff competition. The festive horror comedy brought the titular creatures to life in unforgettable fashion, becoming both a Christmas classic and a beloved horror movie all at once. As horror goes, its scares are relatively tame and often played for laughs, but Gremlins‘ identity as a horror movie is a key part of its lasting charm. It has now landed on Pluto TV, where it can be streamed free of charge.

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