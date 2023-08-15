Alec Baldwin Could Be Charged for Rust Shooting Again After New Report

Alec Baldwin could be facing manslaughter charges once again, after new details have been revealed regarding the 2021 fatal shooting on the set of the movie Rust. On Tuesday, a forensic report was released (via Variety) which provided more insight into the gun used on the set of Rust, which accidentally led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. According to the report, which was commissioned by special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis, the Colt .45 revolver used by Baldwin on Rust's set would only fire if the trigger had been pulled. This goes against previous claims from Baldwin and his leal team, which argued that the gun had been modified before the incident.

"This fatal incident was the consequence of the hammer being manually retracted to its fully rearward and cocked position followed, at some point, by the pull or rearward depression of the trigger," the report concluded. "Although Alec Baldwin repeatedly denies pulling the trigger, given the tests, findings and observations reported here, the trigger had to be pulled or depressed sufficiently to release the fully cocked or retracted hammer of the evidence revolver."

While Baldwin has yet to be officially charged following these new findings, the possibility of it would mark another new turning point in the Rust ordeal. Hanna Gutierrez Reed, who worked as an armorer on the film, is set to go to trial in December of this year for involuntary manslaughter and evidence tampering. Baldwin was previously charged with involuntary manslaughter, but those charges were dropped in April of this year. Production on Rust recently resumed earlier this year amid Baldwin's manslaughter charges.

What Happened on the Set of Rust?

The Rust shooting occurred on October 22, 2021, when a gun held by Baldwin during a scene led to Hutchins' death and injuries for director Joel Souza.

"The Santa Fe County sheriff's office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western Rust," the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office said in a statement at the time. "According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged."

What Is Rust About?

Rust stars Baldwin — who also co-produces the film — as the titular outlaw Harland Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. The film follows Rust's attempt to break his grandson out of prison, as well as their journey on the run from U.S. Marshal wood Helm (played by Jensen Ackles) and bounty hunter Fenton "Preacher" Lang (played by Travis Fimmel). The film is written and directed by Souza.

