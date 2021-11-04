Dwayne Johnson Says His Productions Will Stop Using Real Guns After Rust Tragedy

Dwayne Johnson says that his productions will stop using real guns after the Rust tragedy. While on the red carpet with Variety for his new movie Red Notice, The Rock was asked about the heartbreaking situation with Halyna Hutchins being killed. He said that Seven Bucks productions won’t be using real firearms in any of their projects after the high-profile tragedy. Johnson also talked about how his team came together to try and find a better way to achieve better results when the news broke. Alec Baldwin was a star and a producer on Rust and had the prop firearm in his hands when the tragedy struck. Apparently, non-union workers were using the prop guns for target practice while on a break and an absence of safety checks directly led to Hutchins being shot and the director being rushed to the hospital. To prevent even the possibility, The Rock is going for the rubber guns and pledging to have visual effects sort it out.

“We lost a life. So, my heart goes out to her family and everyone on set. I’ve known Alec for a very long time. I can’t speak for other production companies or other studios. But, what we should do in a scenario like this, is learn from it,” he explained. “I think that there are new protocols and new safety measures that we should take. Especially, in the wake of what just happened. I can’t speak for anyone else.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/Variety/status/1456115138507907078?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

“But I can tell you with clarity that any movie we have moving forward with Seven Bucks productions, any television show or anything we produce, we won’t use real guns at all,” Johnson said. “We’re going to switch over to rubber guns, and we’re going tot take care of it in post. We’re not going to worry about the dollars, we won’t worry about what it costs.”

Baldwin prepared a statement after the news of this shooting broke. “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” he wrote. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

Did you hear about the Rust shooting when it happened? Let us know down in the comments!