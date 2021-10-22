Accidental Shooting Results in One Death and One Injury While Filming Alec Baldwin’s New Movie (UPDATE)

UPDATE: A spokesman for the county sheriff’s office confirmed to The Santa Fe New Mexican that Rust star Alec Baldwin discharged the prop firearm that resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. The film’s director, Joel Souza, was injured in the incident. The original story is as follows.

An accidental shooting on the set of the upcoming western movie Rust, which stars Alec Baldwin and Jensen Ackles, has reportedly resulted in one death and one injury. The news was confirmed in a statement from the Santa Fe County Sheriff’s Office, which revealed that a 42-year-old woman died from the incident, after being transported to the University of Mexico Hospital. The incident reportedly involved a prop firearm and occurred at 1:50pm at Santa Fe’s Bonanza Creek Ranch. A 42-year-old man was also injured in the ordeal, and is receiving emergency care at Santa Fe’s Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center. The women is not being identified by authorities, as her next of kin had not been notified.

“The Santa Fe County sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot during filming of a scene on the set of the movie western Rust,” the office said in a statement. “According to investigators it appears that the scene being filmed involved the use of a prop firearm when it was discharged. Detectives are investigating how and what type of projectile was discharged.”

“There was an accident today on the New Mexico set of Rust involving the misfire of a prop gun with blanks,” a spokesperson from the production said in a statement (via The Hollywood Reporter). “Production has been halted for the time being. The safety of our cast and crew remains our top priority.”

Rust stars Baldwin — who also co-produces the film — as the titular outlaw Harland Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. The film follows Rust’s attempt to break his grandson out of prison, as well as their journey on the run from U.S. Marshal wood Helm (played by Ackles) and bounty hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (played by Travis Fimmel). The film is written and directed by Joel Souza.

