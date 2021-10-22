Alec Baldwin Releases Statement On Fatal Accidental Shooting on Movie Set

Alec Baldwin, who serves as a star and producer on the upcoming film Rust, today shared a statement about the accidental death that happened on the set of the film yesterday. A cinematographer was killed, and the film’s director injured, after Baldwin discharged a prop firearm, according to law enforcement sources. The director was rushed to a hospital via ambulance and treated for his injuries, but cinematographer Halyna Hutchins passed away after being flown by helicopter to get emergency care. Hutchins was known for her work on Archenemy, Darlin’, and A Luv Tale: The Series. The Cinematographer’s Guild has also confirmed Hutchins’ passing, calling it “a terrible loss.”

In the film, Baldwin stars as the titular outlaw Harland Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. The film follows Rust’s attempt to break his grandson out of prison, as well as their journey on the run from U.S. Marshal wood Helm (played by Jensen Ackles) and bounty hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (played by Travis Fimmel). The film is written and directed by Joel Souza.

“There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours,” Baldwin said in a statement. “I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred and I am in touch with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”

The death has shaken Hollywood since the news broke, with an outpouring of grief and sympathy for Hutchins and Souza.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust,” the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department said yesterday in a statement. “Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor. Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

Our thoughts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues of the victims.