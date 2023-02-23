Rust to Finish Filming Amid Alec Baldwin Manslaughter Charges

Rust will finally wrap production this spring, pushing on with its long-delayed production even as the film's star and producer Alec Baldwin faces involuntary manslaughter charges related to allegedly mishandling a prop gun. While the production started in New Mexico, where Baldwin and the film's armorer are both facing criminal charges, they will resume production at Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana. The indie film has attracted global headlines following the death of Halyna Hutchins, a cinematographer who was killed after a prop gun went off while Baldwin was practicing blocking for a scene.

Matthew Hutchins, Halyna's widower, joined Rust as an executive producer, and will additionally produce a documentary on Halyna's life, which according to The Hollywood Reporter has "the full support" of the Rust production team.

"The dedication and passion of the entire Rust production team to honor Halyna's vision has deeply moved us," Yellowstone Film Ranch founders Richard Gray, Carter Boehm and Colin Davis said in a statement. "We've learned so much about Halyna as a friend and colleague, the depth of her artistry, and the lasting impact she had on so many. We are honored to play a role in the realization of her vision and to carry forward her inspiring legacy through championing this film."

"I am deeply grateful to Richie, Carter, and Colin for the invitation to the Yellowstone Film Ranch in Montana," Director Joel Souza said in a statement of his own. "Their unwavering friendship, support, and now partnership in completing Rust and honoring Halyna means the world to me and our entire production team. The beauty of Montana surpasses words, and the warm hospitality and kindness extended by everyone I've met has been both humbling and inspiring. It is a privilege to work with such great partners as we see this through on Halyna's behalf."

Souza was also injured by the same gunshot, which passed through Hutchins before striking him. The shooting took place in October 2021, and charges against Baldwin and armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed were announced earlier this year. Earlier this week, prosecutors announced that they had downgraded the severity of some charges against Baldwin and Guttierez-Reed, which means the two will face a maximum of 18 months in prison, rather than the five years that had been possible before. Guttierez-Reed will not return to the production when it resumes at Yellowstone Film Ranch.