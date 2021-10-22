Alec Baldwin Discharged Prop Firearm Resulting in Cinematographer’s Death, Director’s Injury on New Movie Set

The Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that actor Alec Baldwin “discharged” a prop gun on the set of his new movie Rust, resulting in one death and one injury among the film’s crew. Late Thursday night, it was confirmed that the film’s director of photography, Halyna Hutchins, passed away from the incident after being transported to the University of Mexico Hospital. The film’s writer and director, Joel Souza, has also been injured, and is receiving emergency care at Santa Fe’s Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical Center.

“The sheriff’s office confirms that two individuals were shot on the set of Rust,” the statement from the Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department reads in part. “Halyna Hutchins, 42, director of photography and Joel Souza, 48, director, were shot when a prop firearm was discharged by Alec Baldwin, 68, producer and actor. Ms. Hutchins was transported, via helicopter, to University of New Mexico Hospital where she was pronounced dead by medical personnel. Mr. Souza was transported by ambulance to Christus St. Vincent Regional Medical center where he is undergoing treatment for his injuries. This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives.”

Hutchins was a cinematographer known for her work on Archenemy, Darlin’, and A Luv Tale: The Series. The Cinematographer’s Guild has also confirmed Hutchins’ passing, calling it “a terrible loss.”

“We received the devastating news this evening, that one of our members, Halyna Hutchins, the Director of Photography on a production called ‘Rust’ in New Mexico died from injuries sustained on the set,” National President John Lindley and National Executive Director Rebecca Rhine said in a statement. “The details are unclear at this moment, but we are working to learn more, and we support a full investigation into this tragic event. This is a terrible loss, and we mourn the passing of a member of our Guild’s family.”

Rust stars Baldwin — who also co-produces the film — as the titular outlaw Harland Rust, whose 13-year-old grandson is convicted of an accidental murder. The film follows Rust’s attempt to break his grandson out of prison, as well as their journey on the run from U.S. Marshal wood Helm (played by Jensen Ackles) and bounty hunter Fenton “Preacher” Lang (played by Travis Fimmel). The film is written and directed by Joel Souza.

Our thoughts are with Hutchins and Souza’s family and friends at this time.