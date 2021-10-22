Joe Manganiello Remembers Archenemy Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins After Her Tragic Death On Rust Set

Friends and collaborators of Halyna Hutchins have been taking to social media with heartfelt messages about the late cinematographer, who tragically died this week while working on her latest film. On the set of an upcoming Western called Rust, the accidental misfire of a prop gun resulted in the death of Hutchins, who was serving as the film’s director of photography. Hutchins recently worked with actor Joe Manganiello on the film Archenemy, and he posted a touching tribute to his friend and former colleague after hearing about the tragic news.

“I woke up to the messages and read the news and I am in shock,” Manganiello wrote in the post. “I was so lucky to have had [Halyna Hutchins] as my DP on Archenemy. She was an absolutely incredible talent and a great person. She had such an eye and a visual style, she was the kind of cinematographer that you wanted to see succeed because you wanted to see what she could pull off next. She was a fantastic person. There was no amount of pressure she couldn’t handle. She was a great collaborator and an ally to anyone in front of her camera. Everyone who knew her was rooting for her.”

Manganiello went on to ask how, in the year 2021, something like this could have happened.

“I can’t believe this could happen in this day and age… gunfire from a prop gun could kill a crew member? This is a horrible tragedy,” he continued. “My heart goes out to her family and especially to her son. I am so sad today for everyone who knew her and worked with her.”

The details surrounding Hutchins’ death are still cloudy, as police are investigating what actually happened. Rust star Alec Baldwin fired a prop firearm on the set, but reports indicate that a live projectile was lodged in the barrel and forced out when the gun was fired. In addition to killing Hutchins, the accident also left writer/director Joel Souza with injuries.

Sadly, this isn’t the first time something like this has happened on a film set. Many will remember the same situation taking place on the set of The Crow back in 1993, resulting in the death of star Brandon Lee.