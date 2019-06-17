Bill & Ted 3 Star Alex Winter Celebrates Beginning of Production with Heartfelt Tweet

The cast and crew of the Bill and Ted franchise have been waiting decades for their chance to reprise their roles, so it’s a bit understandable if they were to get emotional when heading to set for the threequel. That seems to be the case with franchise star Alex Winter, who shared a heartfelt message to his social media accounts tonight, apparently on the eve on production officially kicking off.

“Just got to location to shoot @BillandTed3,” Winter tweeted. “Making movies is a miraculous gig, but it’s also stressful & fairly nuts. Good to be here with @ed_solomon, our great director & producer, many fols I’ve known most of my life. We’re family, and that makes this all the more special.”

Solomon penned the script for Face the Music alongside Chris Matheson, the duo also behind the first two scripts. Face the Music is set to feature Winter and Keanu Reeves as middle-aged men that have failed to write a song to save the universe and the movie will about them saving all of life alongside their teenage daughters. The movie’s initial synopsis can be found below.

“Following 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure and 1991’s Bill & Ted’s Bogus Journey, the stakes are higher than ever for William Bill S. Preston Esq. (Winter) and Theodore Ted Logan (Reeves). Yet to fulfill their rock and roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends.”

Bill and Ted Face the Music is set to be directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest) and will star Winter, Reeves, and Bill Sadler as they reprise their roles from earlier in the franchise. New additions include Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, and Kid Cudi.

Bill and Ted Face the Music is set for release on August 21, 2020.

