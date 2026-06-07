Alien Fan Completely Rewrites Ridley Scott’s Sci-Fi Masterpiece (& He Makes a Good Point)

The 1979 sci-fi horror movie Alien is a genuine masterpiece. Just two years after George Lucas created an exciting sci-fi space movie with sword battles and spaceship dogfights, Ridley Scott reined things in and created a claustrophobic tale of terror, with the tagline that says, “In space, no one can hear you scream.” This was a haunted house movie, with the house replaced by a seemingly abandoned alien vessel. However, it wasn’t completely empty, and an alien known as a xenomorph came back with the crew. The genre was sci-fi, but the story was pure horror. With that said, one fan looked at the story from a different point of view. What if the movie were from this alien’s point of view?

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An X user who goes by the name Khan Noonien Singh posted their thoughts on what Alien could really be about. In the caption, they wrote, “You only think about yourselves,” and then they went on with their thoughts on the actual story: “From the perspective of the xenomorph, ’79 Alien is basically Die Hard. He’s all alone, everyone is trying to kill him (including a guy with a beard), he’s crawling through air vents, it’s a Japanese company and for all we know it’s Christmas.”

You only think about yourselves. pic.twitter.com/HKMaXbX83H — Khan Noonien Singh (@wtfcetialpha5) June 3, 2026

The Connections Between Die Hard and Alien Are Spot-On

Image Courtesy of Fox

The post brings up a lot of good points. When the crew of the Nostromo went to the alien ship, one of them began to mess with the eggs they found, with disastrous results. This led to them bringing an alien back on their ship, and that is when the horror started. The alien burst out of one man’s chest and then went on the run. After this, the alien and crew began a war with each other, with the crew members all trying to find and kill the alien, while the creature fought back.

However, this post did one interesting thing. It asked what the movie would mean if the alien were just trying to protect itself. Yes, in Die Hard, John McClane was trying to save his wife and hostages from a group of terrorists at the Nakatomi Corporation building. It ties together well since the Nostromo was a ship working for the Weyland-Yutani Corporation, putting both stories inside an enclosure owned by a corporation that is at least partially Japanese-owned (Weyland-Yutani is a British-Japanese partnership). However, in Die Hard, McClane is climbing through vents and trying to get the drop on his enemies. The alien is also crawling through vents to get the drop on its enemies.

The guys with beards would be Arthur Dallas (Tom Skerritt) in Alien and the incredible Alan Rickman as Hans Gruber in Die Hard. Of course, the final line about Christmas was just a joke, but when you get down to it, the parallels are there. Every horror and sci-fi movie has a chance to see things from the villain’s point of view. In Alien, it was a simple alien creature, who was just born, and whom people wanted to kill. Seeing it from the alien’s point of view is fun, and comparing it to Die Hard is brilliant.

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