Everyone Should Watch This 1-Season Cult Sci-Fi That’s on Streaming (& Christopher Nolan Might Remake It)

There is a classic cult sci-fi TV show that is available on streaming that all fans of the genre need to watch. Streaming services offer a lot to subscribers, but one of the best things about them is that a person can rewatch an old TV show or movie that they hadn’t seen in years. Even better, many classic movies and TV shows show up on the streaming services, where younger fans can discover them for the first time. This is even bigger when one of the classic cult shows is possibly returning in a new form by one of cinema’s best directors.

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Christopher Nolan might be remaking the classic cult sci-fi series The Prisoner, and now is the best time to watch it on streaming. The Prisoner is currently streaming on both Prime Video and Fubo, so fans can either revisit it or watch the sci-fi show for the first time.

The Prisoner Remains One of Classic TV’s Most Underrated Sci-Fi Shows

Image Courtesy of ITV

The Prisoner was a sci-fi television series that ran from 1967 to 1968, produced by Everyman Films and airing originally on ITV. Created by and starring Patrick McGoohan (Danger Man), he portrays an unnamed British intelligence agent who abruptly resigns from his government job and then plans to leave on a trip. However, he is abducted and wakes up in a recreation of his home located in a mysterious settlement known as the Village. Now known as Number Six, he becomes acquainted with other residents, who number in the hundreds, living peacefully in this place they can’t leave.

The series consists of 17 episodes and sees Number Six trying to figure out why he is here, who abducted him, and how he can escape back to the real world. The entire series had one great sci-fi theme, as it weighed the conflict between Individualism (Number Six) and collectivism (the Village). By the end, he never escapes, and the lives of the entire village are threatened if he doesn’t cooperate. It is a brilliant dystopian sci-fi drama that was a big part of the following decade with movies like Soylent Green, Logan’s Run, and THX 1138.

The Prisoner was remade as a miniseries in 2009 with Jim Caviezel and Ian McKellen in the main roles. Ridley Scott talked about remaking the TV series as a movie in 2016. Christopher Nolan has also talked about this for a long time. Nolan originally was considering making The Prisoner into a movie in 2009 before backing out. However, in 2024, Nolan once again expressed interest in the movie after the success of Oppenheimer. While Nolan went on to make The Odyssey instead, it seems the idea of remaking The Prisoner is always in his periphery.

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