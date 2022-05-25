Iconic Alien Film Franchise Finally Heading to Streaming

✖

Ridley Scott's 1979 sci-fi horror film Alien remains one of the most iconic entries in the entire horror genre. Seven years later, James Cameron followed Scott's effort up with Aliens, turning the franchise into a blockbuster action spectacle. The movies that followed have been divisive at best, but fans have always loved the Alien series as a whole. The trouble is, those movies haven't been readily available on any major streaming services lately. That changes in June.

This week, Hulu released the full list of movies and TV shows coming to its lineup in the month of June. Nearly every single entry in the Alien franchise is making its way to Hulu at the start of June, finally making it easier for fans to binge through. Alien, Aliens, Alien 3, Alien: Resurrection, Alien V. Predator, Alien V. Predator: Requiem, and Prometheus are all joining Hulu's roster on the same day.

The only film in the Alien series that won't be added to the service is its most recent, Alien: Covenant. For some reason, the new Alien film isn't on Hulu's upcoming list and isn't currently available on a major service.

Alien and its sequels are just a few of the titles making their way to Hulu next month. Here's the full list of movies and TV shows being added to Hulu on June 1st:

America's Got Talent: Season 17 Premiere

Dancing With Myself: Series Premiere

Fantasy Island: Season 2 Premiere

Lego Masters: Season 3 Premiere

Glee: Complete Series

THE 6TH DAY (2000)

30 MINUTES OR LESS (2011)

50 FIRST DATES (2004)

A GOOD DAY TO DIE HARD (2013)

ALIEN (1979)

ALIENS (1986)

ALIEN 3 (1992)

ALIEN: RESURRECTION (1997)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR (2004)

ALIEN V. PREDATOR: REQUIEM (2007)

THE AMERICAN (2010)

AN EDUCATION (2009)

BEWITCHED (2005)

BRIDESMAIDS (2011)

BURN AFTER READING (2008)

CABIN FEVER (2003)

COMPADRES (2016)

COUNTRY STRONG (2010)

THE DEVIL WEARS PRADA (2006)

DICK (1999)

DIE HARD (1988)

DIE HARD 2 (1990)

DIE HARD WITH A VENGEANCE (1995)

THE DILEMMA (2011)

DISTURBING THE PEACE (2020)

DON JON (2013)

THE FIFTH ELEMENT (1997)

FRED CLAUS (2007)

FREDDY GOT FINGERED (2001)

GET LOW (2010)

THE GIRL NEXT DOOR (2004)

GO FOR IT (2011)

GRIDIRON GANG (2006)

HAPPY FEET (2006)

HAPPY FEET TWO (2011)

IN THE LINE OF FIRE (1993)

THE LAST TOURIST (2021)

LEMON (2017)

LIVE FREE OR DIE HARD (2007)

MARTHA MARCY MAY MARLENE (2011)

MASTERMINDS (2016)

MUPPETS FROM SPACE (1999)

NAPOLEON DYNAMITE (2004)

NEW YEAR'S EVE (2011)

THE NUTTY PROFESSOR (1996)

NUTTY PROFESSOR II: THE KLUMPS (2000)

PINEAPPLE EXPRESS (2008)

PREDATOR (1987)

PREDATOR II (1990)

PREDATORS (2010)

THE PROFESSIONAL (1994)

PROMETHEUS (2012)

PUSH (2009)

REIGN OVER ME (2007)

RESULTS (2015)

ROBOTS (2005)

RV (2006)

SLUMDOG MILLIONAIRE (2008)

THE SMURFS (2011)

THE SMURFS 2 (2013)

THERE'S SOMETHING ABOUT MARY (1998)

TOMCATS (2001)

TRY HARDER! (2021)

TYLER PERRY'S MEET THE BROWNS (2008)

UNTRACEABLE (2008)

VACANCY (2007)

THE WEDDING PLANNER (2001)

WEEKEND AT BERNIE'S (1989)

WHEN A STRANGER CALLS (2006)

WHITE GOD (2014)

YOUR HIGHNESS (2011)

Are you excited to check out the Alien movies on Hulu next month? Let us know in the comments!