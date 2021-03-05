Amazon Hangs Giant Coming 2 America Banner to Celebrate Release

✖

Coming 2 America got a giant banner from Amazon to celebrate the release of the sequel. The Royal Gorge Bridge in Colorado plays host to the large flag on the side of its surface. Viewers are probably wondering what it has to do with the film, not a ton really, but it’s pretty surreal to see Eddie Murphy’s mug on the side of the highest suspension bridge in North America. Fans are clearly loving the film, which released a little early last week. Thursday night and Friday were filled with tweets about recurring bits from the first movie and screengrabs from scenes people got a kick out of. The entire release did pretty well for Amazon, so it makes sense that they would be in the mood to celebrate. And what says party more than a 120 x 75 banner flying over all that scenery. Now, all we need is someone to explain why Colorado when it doesn’t show up in either film.

The account wrote, “When Regal meets Royal. The official Zamunda flag is waving proudly at The Royal Gorge Bridge. This is one of many of the King’s flags displayed across America today to celebrate the return of the Royal Family on @primevideo. Stop by, grab a selfie, don't forget to tag us.”

Murphy actually spoke to Extra about why it took so long to make another Coming to America movie. He had to shout out the fans for their passion.

"We never planned on making a sequel to the movie," Murphy explained. "We had done the movie and it was in the past. But the movie stayed around. Of all the movies that I've done over the last 40 years, Coming to America is the only one that ... has a cult following," Murphy continued. "... And then, maybe around six, five years ago, I got an idea. Then it took four years for it to come together."

Check out Amazon’s official synopsis for Coming 2 America:

"Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem (Eddie Murphy) and his trusted confidante Semmi(Arsenio Hall) embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began."

What do you think of the banner? Let us know down in the comments!