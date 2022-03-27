Everything Coming to Amazon Prime Video in April 2022

April is almost here and Amazon’s Prime Video service is celebrating the calendar change by releasing a ton of new movies and TV shows throughout the month. This weekend, Amazon unveiled the full list of titles being added to its streaming roster in April 2022 and there is quite a lot to look forward to. Regardless of what you’re in the mood for, there’s likely something for you hitting Prime Video in the coming weeks.

The biggest day for new additions next month will be on April 1st, when several new movies are making their way to the service at once. The new movies arriving on the first of the month include Con Air, Shrek Forever After, Young Frankenstein, Dirty Dancing, The Spy Next Door, Armageddon, and The Sixth Sense.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As far as originals go, Prime Video has a couple of big titles on the way next month. The new series Outer Range, starring Josh Brolin, arrives on April 15th. All the Old Knives, the thriller film starring Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton, will debut on April 8th.

You can check out the full list of Prime Video’s April additions below!

April 1

Cast Away (2000)

Sweet Home Alabama (2002)

O Brother, Where Art Thou? (2000)

Shanghai Noon (2000)

Con Air (1997)

Under the Tuscan Sun (2003)

Bringing Down the House (2003)

Unbreakable (2000)

Date Night (2010)

The Sixth Sense (1999)

Good Morning, Vietnam (1987)

The Watch (2012)

Rushmore (1999)

Armageddon (1998)

The Hot Chick (2002)

Signs (2002)

Brown Sugar (2002)

Garden State (2004)

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010)

The Recruit (2003)

Cedar Rapids (2011)

The Joy Luck Club (1993)

The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (2005)

The Color of Money (1986)

Beasts of the Southern Wild (2012)

Young Frankenstein (1974)

Dirty Dancing (1987)

Knowing (2009)

The Spy Next Door (2021)

The Bank Job (2008)

Steve Jobs: The Man In the Machine (2015)

The Bodyguard (2008)

Deadfall (2013)

Compliance (2012)

Jiro Dreams of Sushi (2011)

Ong Bak – The Thai Warrior (2005)

Benny and Joon (1993)

Fargo (1996)

Saved! (2004)

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2002)

Mystic Pizza (1988)

Lions for Lambs (2007)

Carrie (1976)

The Woman in Red (1984)

Raging Bull (1980)

Bull Durham (1988)

Blow Out (1981)

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956)

Be Cool (2005)

The Idolmaker (1980)

Jet Li’s Fearless (2006)

Braveheart (1995)

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008)

Revolutionary Road (2008)

Shrek Forever After (2010)

Pineapple Express (2008)

District 9 (2009)

The Outlaws S1 (2022)

Luxe Listings Sydney S2 (2022)

April 7

Laura Pausini – Pleased to Meet You (2022)

April 8

All The Old Knives (2022)

Do, Re & Mi – Birdie Bowl Concert Part 5 (2022)

April 15

Outer Range S1 (2022)

Verdict S1 (2022)

April 22

A Very British Scandal S2 (2022)

April 28

Bang Bang Baby S1 (2022)

April 29

Undone (2022)

I Love America (2022)