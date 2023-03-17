Amber Heard's Agent Claims She Was Nearly Recast in Aquaman 2 With Warner Bros. Citing Lack of Chemistry With Jason Momoa

✖

During the Amber Heard's trial against ex-husband Johnny Depp, Heard's agent claimed that Warner Bros. tried to use claims of Heard's "lack of chemistry" with Aquaman star Jason Momoa as precedent to recast her in the sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Amber Heard's agent Jessica Kovacevic submitted a pre-recorded deposition to the court, in which she framed how Amber Heard's career in Hollywood looked both before and after her falling out and split from Johnny Depp in the mid-2010s.

Heard's side of the case has largely hinged on the notion that leaving Depp and speaking up about alleged abuses she suffered while with him (including a now-infamous 2018 Washington Post op-ed) caused backlash and outright retaliation against her career. The example of Aquaman 2 has been raised repeatedly, as Heard's team claims the actress's role was cut down in the film, after she had to push just to stay in the sequel. That is allegedly the clearest example of how Heard's career suffered.

"I fought really hard to stay in the movie. They didn't want to include me in the film," Heard testified. After being asked if she was able to film scenes as Mera, she added, "A very pared down version of that role, yes. I was given a script, then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoilers away. Two characters fighting with one another. They basically took a bunch out of my role. They just removed a bunch."

Rumors of WB wanting to replace Amber Heard in Aquaman in the Lost Kingdom started surfacing over a month ago, before the Johnny Depp v. Amber Heard trial began. DC Films president Walter Hamada was deposed before the trial, and reportedly spoke up how the studio initially declined to bring Heard back for the sequel, due to those "chemistry" concerns with Momoa. Even when Heard was cast in Aquaman in the Lost Kingdom, she allegedly didn't get to negotiate a pay increase, due to the scandal with Depp. Heard's team has further alleged that acting roles and endorsements have largely dried up as a result of the split with Depp.

A fan petition to have Amber Heard removed from Aquaman 2 has gotten over 3 million signatures.

"Action Adventure. When an ancient power is unleashed, Aquaman must forge an uneasy alliance with an unlikely ally to protect Atlantis, and the world, from irreversible devastation," the description reads. In addition to Momoa and Patrick Wilson, the movie will also feature the return of Amber Heard (Mera), and Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (David Kane/Black Manta). Randall Park (Dr. Stephen Shin), and Temuera Morrison (Tom Curry). Newcomers to the cast include Jani Zhao (Sentimentos), Indya Moore (Pose), and Vincent Regan (300)."

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom opens in theaters on March 17, 2023.