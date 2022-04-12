Amber Heard Almost Wasn’t Brought Back for Aquaman 2 Because of “Chemistry Concerns” With Jason Momoa

Amber Heard starred as Mera in 2018’s Aquaman but she almost wasn’t brought back for its sequel, according to a new report. Per Puck, Warner Bros. initially declined to pick up Heard’s option for Aquaman 2 despite the success of the first film over concerns about her chemistry with star Jason Momoa. The information reportedly comes from a deposition with DC Films president Walter Hamada that will be introduced in the upcoming defamation trial with Heard’s ex-husband Johnny Depp.

Heard was eventually picked up for Aquaman 2 and has since filmed her role in the film, but reportedly wasn’t able to negotiate a fee increase for the sequel. Heard’s team claims that is a result of the scandal involving her relationship with Depp and per the report. Heard also claims that she hasn’t booked any further lucrative roles or endorsements due to the issues with Depp and the report suggests “expert testimony could back up her claim.”

Depp and Heard have been locked in legal battles for several years after Heard divorced Depp and then obtained a temporary restraining order against him in May 2016. In 2018, Heard wrote the previously mentioned op-ed in The Washington Post and the relationship between Depp and Heard came under even more scrutiny after Depp filed a libel lawsuit against British tabloid The Sun after the publication referred to Depp as a “wife-beater” in a 2018 article. Depp lost both the initial lawsuit as well as the appeal. He later resigned from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts franchise just a few days later and was replaced by Mads Mikkelsen.

As for the upcoming libel lawsuit, proceedings are set to begin in Virginia this week with Depp suint Heard for libel over the op-ed. He is reportedly seeking $50 million in damages and the court proceedings will be broadcast on Court TV. Heard recently took to social media to thank her fans for their continued support.

“I’m going to go offline for the next several weeks. As you may know, I’ll be in Virginia, where I face my ex-husband Johnny Depp in court,” Heard wrote. “Johnny is suing me for an op-ed I wrote in the Washington Post, in which I recounted my experience of violence and domestic abuse. I never named him, rather I wrote about the price women pay for speaking out against men in power. I continue to pay that price, but hopefully when this case concludes, I can move on and so can Johnny. I have always maintained a love for Johnny and it brings me great pain to have to live out the details of our past life together in front of the world. At this time, I recognize the ongoing support I’ve been fortunate to receive throughout these years, and in these coming weeks I will be leaning on it more than ever. With love always, A.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in theaters on March 17, 2023.