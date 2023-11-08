AMC's Best Christmas Ever Unveils 2023 Holiday Lineup and Movie Marathons
AMC's month-long Christmas celebration begins Nov. 26 and runs until Dec. 26.
Treat your-Elf to the Best Christmas Ever. AMC's annual tradition returns November 26 with over 650 hours of festive programming as part of the month-long celebration, which runs through December 26. This year's holiday lineup includes merry movie marathons headlined by broadcast airings of classic Rankin-Bass specials, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and more seasonal favorites, plus the premiere of the Shudder original film The Sacrifice Game and Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas special. If you share an affinity for elf culture, AMC is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Elf, the 2003 Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell as a human raised at the North Pole.
From December 1 through December 26, the network will spread Christmas cheer every night on the AMC channel with airings of beloved classics such as 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, Rudolph's Shiny New Year, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, White Christmas, and Miracle on 34th Street (1947), and recent favorites like Christmas With the Kranks, Fred Claus, and Four Christmases.
Starting November 7, Elf fans have the chance to enter the Best Christmas Ever in NYC Sweepstakes to win an all-expenses paid, four-day trip to New York City to walk in the footsteps of Buddy the Elf. Five winners and their guests will travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, and then walk through the Lincoln Tunnel... (actually, winners will be treated to a fully-curated experience, including visits to iconic stops from Elf: the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Macy's, Central Park, and more.)
See the Best Christmas Ever 2023 schedule below.
AMC Best Christmas Ever 2023: Movies List and Schedule
Monday, November 27
AMC: March of the Wooden Soldiers at 9:45a; White Christmas at 11:45a; Jack Frost at
2:30p; Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 3:45p; The First Christmas Snow at 5p; Rudolph
and Frosty's Christmas in July at 5:30p; 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 8p;
Frosty's Winter Wonderland at 8:30p; Miracle on 34th Street (1947) at 9p
Thursday, November 30
AMC: Christmas with the Campbells at 10p
Friday, December 1
AMC: Four Christmases at 9:30p
Saturday, December 2
AMC: Elf at 7p, 9p and 11p
Sunday, December 3
AMC: Elf at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p
Monday, December 4
AMC: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 4:45p, Frosty's Winter Wonderland at 5:15p,
The Year a Without Santa Claus at 5:45p, The Polar Express at 7p, Elf at 9p; Fred
Claus at 11p
Tuesday, December 5
AMC: The Polar Express at 4p, Elf at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p
and 10:15p, Gremlins at 12:30a
Wednesday, December 6
AMC: Jack Frost (1998) at 6p, Christmas with the Kranks at 8p, Four Christmases at
10p
Thursday, December 7
AMC: Four Christmases at 4p, Christmas with the Kranks at 6p, National Lampoon's
Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p, Eight Crazy Nights at 12:30a
Friday, December 8
AMC: Elf at 8p and 10p
AMC+ and Shudder: The Sacrifice Game
Saturday, December 9
AMC: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p
Sunday, December 10
AMC: The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus at 11:30a, Miracle on 34th Street (1947) at
12:45p, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 3p, Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 3:30p,
The Year a Without a Santa Claus at 4:45p, The Polar Express at 6p, Elf at 8p and 10p,
Fred Claus at 12a
Monday, December 11
AMC: The Polar Express at 4p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 6p and
10:15p, Elf at 8:15p
Tuesday, December 12
AMC: The Year Without a Santa Claus at 4:45p, Elf at 6p, Christmas with the Kranks at
8p and 12a, Four Christmases at 10p
Wednesday, December 13
AMC: Four Christmases at 6p, Elf at 8p and 10p, Fred Claus at 12a
Thursday, December 14
AMC: Ghostbusters II at 9:30p, Gremlins at 12a
Friday, December 15
AMC: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p
AMC+ and Shudder: Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas Live Premiere at 9p, Available on demand beginning Sunday, December 17
Saturday, December 16
AMC: Fred Claus at 2:30p, The Polar Express at 5p and 11p, Elf at 7p and 9p
Sunday, December 17
AMC: Christmas with the Kranks at 6p and 12:30a, National Lampoon's Christmas
Vacation at 8p and 10:15p
Monday, December 18
AMC: Four Christmases at 6p and 12a, Elf at 8p and 10p
Tuesday, December 19
AMC: Christmas with the Kranks at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p,
Elf at 10:15p
Wednesday, December 20
AMC: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 5:45p, Elf at 8p, The Polar Express at
10p
Thursday, December 21
AMC: Four Christmases at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and
10:15p
Friday, December 22
AMC: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 4:45p, Frosty's Winter Wonderland at 5:15p,
The Year Without a Santa Claus at 5:45p, The Polar Express at 7p and 11p, Elf at 9p
Saturday, December 23
AMC: Fred Claus at 2:30p, Four Christmases at 5p, Elf at 7p, National Lampoon's
Christmas Vacation at 9p, Christmas with the Kranks at 11:15p
Sunday, December 24
AMC: White Christmas at 8:45a, Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 11:30a, Frosty's Winter
Wonderland at 12:45p, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 1:15p, The Year Without a
Santa Claus at 1:45p, The Polar Express at 3p, Christmas with the Kranks at 5p,
National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 7p and 11:15p, Elf at 9:15p; Four
Christmases at 1:30a
Monday, December 25
AMC: Fred Claus at 7:30a; Four Christmases at 10a, The Polar Express at 12p,
Christmas with the Kranks at 2p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 4p and
8:15p, Elf at 6:15p and 10:30p, Fred Claus at 12:30a
Tuesday, December 26
AMC: Four Christmases at 4p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 5:45p, Elf at
8p, Christmas with the Kranks at 10p
AMC Best Christmas Ever 2023 Movie Marathons
- Classic Christmas Marathon on November 27 featuring family favorites including Rankin- Bass specials (Jack Frost, Rudolph's Shiny New Year, The First Christmas Snow, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Frosty's Winter Wonderland), White Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street (1947) and March of the Wooden Soldiers.
- Christmas Candy Marathon on November 28 celebrating some of John Candy's greatest films including The Great Outdoors, Uncle Buck, National Lampoon's Vacation and Stripes.
- A Murray Christmas on November 29 featuring Bill Murray's classic films Groundhog Day and Caddyshack.
- AMC+ Original Movie Premiere: Christmas with the Campbells on November 30.
- Reese for the Holidays on December 1 featuring Reese Witherspoon favorites including Sweet Home Alabama and Four Christmases.
- AMC Celebrates Elf 20th Anniversary on December 2.
- Merry '80s Marathon goes back in time on December 9 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Great Outdoors, The Princess Bride, Ghostbusters 1-2 and Big.
- So Many Santas Marathon on December 10 includes Elf, Fred Claus, The Polar Express, The Year Without a Santa Claus, Miracle on 34th Street (1947) and Rankin-Bass specials (The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Rudolph's Shiny New Year, The Year Without a Santa Claus).
- Best Elf Marathon on December 16 features Elf, Fred Claus and The Polar Express
- Holiday Hijinks Marathon on December 17 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, and The Great Outdoors.
- Best Christmas Marathon from December 23 through December 25 with holiday favorites including Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, Fred Claus, Four Christmases, Rankin-Bass specials, and more.
- Holiday Hangover recovery begins on December 26 including Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Christmas with the Kranks.
AMC Best Christmas Ever 2023: New Movies and Specials on AMC and AMC+
The Sacrifice Game – Debuts December 8 on Shudder and AMC+
It's bad enough that boarding school students Samantha and Clara can't go home for the holidays, but things take a deadly turn when a murderous gang arrives at their doorstep – just in time for Christmas. Starring Mena Massoud (Aladdin) and Olivia Scott Welch (Lucky Hank, Fear Street).
Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas – Debuts LIVE* on Friday, December 15 on Shudder TV and AMC+ TV
Joe Bob and Darcy deck the bloody halls with a double-helping of yuletide horror while raising money for the less-fortunate... and this year, they get a little help from Ol' Saint Nick himself.
*Available on demand beginning December 17.
Christmas with the Campbells – Debuts November 30 at 10pm on AMC; Currently Available on AMC+
The traditional holiday romcom gets a new spin from Vince Vaughn (Fred Claus), Peter Billingsley (A Christmas Story) and Dan Lagana (American Vandal). When Jesse gets dumped right before the holidays by her boyfriend Shawn, his parents convince her to still spend Christmas with them and Shawn's handsome cousin while Shawn is away. Starring Brittany Snow (Pitch Perfect), Justin Long (He's Just Not That Into You), Alex Moffat (Saturday Night Live), Joanna Garcia Swisher (Sweet Magnolias), Julia Duffy (Newhart, Designing Women) and George Wendt (Cheers).
Silent Night – Currently Available on AMC+
Parents Nell and Simon have invited their closest friends to join their family for Christmas dinner at their idyllic home in the English countryside. As the group comes together, it feels like old times – but behind all of the laughter and merriment, something is not quite right. The world outside is facing impending doom, and no amount of gifts, games or Prosecco can make mankind's imminent destruction go away. Surviving the holidays just got a lot more complicated. The darkly comedic drama stars Keira Knightley, Matthew Goode, Roman Griffin Davis, Annabelle Wallis, Lily-Rose Depp, Ṣọpé Dìrísù, Kirby Howell-Baptiste, Lucy Punch, Rufus Jones and Trudie Styler among others.
The Apology – Currently Available on Shudder and AMC+
Starring Anna Gunn (Breaking Bad), Linus Roache (Law & Order) and Janeane Garofalo (Wet Hot American Summer), The Apology picks up with recovering alcoholic Darlene Hagen 20 years after the disappearance of her daughter, as she's preparing to host her family's Christmas celebration with her best friend Gretchen. Late Christmas Eve, Darlene's estranged ex-brother-in-law Jack arrives unannounced, bearing nostalgic gifts and a heavy secret. Soon, Darlene finds herself caught between reason and ruthless instinct. Trapped together by a dangerous storm, a battle of wits escalates to a violent game of revenge.prev