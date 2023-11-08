AMC's Best Christmas Ever Unveils 2023 Holiday Lineup and Movie Marathons

Treat your-Elf to the Best Christmas Ever. AMC's annual tradition returns November 26 with over 650 hours of festive programming as part of the month-long celebration, which runs through December 26. This year's holiday lineup includes merry movie marathons headlined by broadcast airings of classic Rankin-Bass specials, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Polar Express, and more seasonal favorites, plus the premiere of the Shudder original film The Sacrifice Game and Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas special. If you share an affinity for elf culture, AMC is celebrating the 20th anniversary of Elf, the 2003 Christmas comedy starring Will Ferrell as a human raised at the North Pole. From December 1 through December 26, the network will spread Christmas cheer every night on the AMC channel with airings of beloved classics such as 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, Rudolph's Shiny New Year, Frosty's Winter Wonderland, White Christmas, and Miracle on 34th Street (1947), and recent favorites like Christmas With the Kranks, Fred Claus, and Four Christmases. Starting November 7, Elf fans have the chance to enter the Best Christmas Ever in NYC Sweepstakes to win an all-expenses paid, four-day trip to New York City to walk in the footsteps of Buddy the Elf. Five winners and their guests will travel through the seven levels of the Candy Cane forest, past the sea of twirly-swirly gum drops, and then walk through the Lincoln Tunnel... (actually, winners will be treated to a fully-curated experience, including visits to iconic stops from Elf: the Empire State Building, Rockefeller Center, Macy's, Central Park, and more.) See the Best Christmas Ever 2023 schedule below.

AMC Best Christmas Ever 2023: Movies List and Schedule Monday, November 27

AMC: March of the Wooden Soldiers at 9:45a; White Christmas at 11:45a; Jack Frost at

2:30p; Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 3:45p; The First Christmas Snow at 5p; Rudolph

and Frosty's Christmas in July at 5:30p; 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 8p;

Frosty's Winter Wonderland at 8:30p; Miracle on 34th Street (1947) at 9p Thursday, November 30

AMC: Christmas with the Campbells at 10p Friday, December 1

AMC: Four Christmases at 9:30p Saturday, December 2

AMC: Elf at 7p, 9p and 11p Sunday, December 3

AMC: Elf at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p Monday, December 4

AMC: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 4:45p, Frosty's Winter Wonderland at 5:15p,

The Year a Without Santa Claus at 5:45p, The Polar Express at 7p, Elf at 9p; Fred

Claus at 11p Tuesday, December 5

AMC: The Polar Express at 4p, Elf at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p

and 10:15p, Gremlins at 12:30a Wednesday, December 6

AMC: Jack Frost (1998) at 6p, Christmas with the Kranks at 8p, Four Christmases at

10p Thursday, December 7

AMC: Four Christmases at 4p, Christmas with the Kranks at 6p, National Lampoon's

Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p, Eight Crazy Nights at 12:30a Friday, December 8

AMC: Elf at 8p and 10p

AMC+ and Shudder: The Sacrifice Game Saturday, December 9

AMC: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p Sunday, December 10

AMC: The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus at 11:30a, Miracle on 34th Street (1947) at

12:45p, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 3p, Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 3:30p,

The Year a Without a Santa Claus at 4:45p, The Polar Express at 6p, Elf at 8p and 10p,

Fred Claus at 12a Monday, December 11

AMC: The Polar Express at 4p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 6p and

10:15p, Elf at 8:15p Tuesday, December 12

AMC: The Year Without a Santa Claus at 4:45p, Elf at 6p, Christmas with the Kranks at

8p and 12a, Four Christmases at 10p Wednesday, December 13

AMC: Four Christmases at 6p, Elf at 8p and 10p, Fred Claus at 12a Thursday, December 14

AMC: Ghostbusters II at 9:30p, Gremlins at 12a Friday, December 15

AMC: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and 10:15p

AMC+ and Shudder: Joe Bob's Creepy Christmas Live Premiere at 9p, Available on demand beginning Sunday, December 17 Saturday, December 16

AMC: Fred Claus at 2:30p, The Polar Express at 5p and 11p, Elf at 7p and 9p Sunday, December 17

AMC: Christmas with the Kranks at 6p and 12:30a, National Lampoon's Christmas

Vacation at 8p and 10:15p Monday, December 18

AMC: Four Christmases at 6p and 12a, Elf at 8p and 10p Tuesday, December 19

AMC: Christmas with the Kranks at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p,

Elf at 10:15p Wednesday, December 20

AMC: National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 5:45p, Elf at 8p, The Polar Express at

10p Thursday, December 21

AMC: Four Christmases at 6p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 8p and

10:15p Friday, December 22

AMC: 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 4:45p, Frosty's Winter Wonderland at 5:15p,

The Year Without a Santa Claus at 5:45p, The Polar Express at 7p and 11p, Elf at 9p Saturday, December 23

AMC: Fred Claus at 2:30p, Four Christmases at 5p, Elf at 7p, National Lampoon's

Christmas Vacation at 9p, Christmas with the Kranks at 11:15p Sunday, December 24

AMC: White Christmas at 8:45a, Rudolph's Shiny New Year at 11:30a, Frosty's Winter

Wonderland at 12:45p, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas at 1:15p, The Year Without a

Santa Claus at 1:45p, The Polar Express at 3p, Christmas with the Kranks at 5p,

National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 7p and 11:15p, Elf at 9:15p; Four

Christmases at 1:30a Monday, December 25

AMC: Fred Claus at 7:30a; Four Christmases at 10a, The Polar Express at 12p,

Christmas with the Kranks at 2p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 4p and

8:15p, Elf at 6:15p and 10:30p, Fred Claus at 12:30a Tuesday, December 26

AMC: Four Christmases at 4p, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation at 5:45p, Elf at

AMC Best Christmas Ever 2023 Movie Marathons Classic Christmas Marathon on November 27 featuring family favorites including Rankin- Bass specials (Jack Frost, Rudolph's Shiny New Year, The First Christmas Snow, Rudolph and Frosty's Christmas in July, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Frosty's Winter Wonderland), White Christmas, Miracle on 34th Street (1947) and March of the Wooden Soldiers. Christmas Candy Marathon on November 28 celebrating some of John Candy's greatest films including The Great Outdoors, Uncle Buck, National Lampoon's Vacation and Stripes. A Murray Christmas on November 29 featuring Bill Murray's classic films Groundhog Day and Caddyshack. AMC+ Original Movie Premiere: Christmas with the Campbells on November 30. Reese for the Holidays on December 1 featuring Reese Witherspoon favorites including Sweet Home Alabama and Four Christmases. AMC Celebrates Elf 20th Anniversary on December 2. Merry '80s Marathon goes back in time on December 9 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, The Great Outdoors, The Princess Bride, Ghostbusters 1-2 and Big. So Many Santas Marathon on December 10 includes Elf, Fred Claus, The Polar Express, The Year Without a Santa Claus, Miracle on 34th Street (1947) and Rankin-Bass specials (The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus, 'Twas the Night Before Christmas, Rudolph's Shiny New Year, The Year Without a Santa Claus). Best Elf Marathon on December 16 features Elf, Fred Claus and The Polar Express Holiday Hijinks Marathon on December 17 featuring National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, and The Great Outdoors. Best Christmas Marathon from December 23 through December 25 with holiday favorites including Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Christmas with the Kranks, Fred Claus, Four Christmases, Rankin-Bass specials, and more. Holiday Hangover recovery begins on December 26 including Elf, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Four Christmases, Christmas with the Kranks.